2027: My contemporaries must step aside for youths — Bafarawa

The recent departure of former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sparked widespread debate about its implications for the political landscape in northern Nigeria. In this exclusive interview with Daily Trust, Bafarawa, 70, who recently launched a youth movement, explains his decision, his vision for governance, and the strategic plans he and his allies are developing to engage the youth and reshape Nigeria’s politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

Why did you leave the PDP at such a critical moment for the party?

Let me clarify: I am not quarrelling with the PDP. As a politician, people often assume everyone is there seeking positions—be it senator, House of Representatives, or president. But politics is broader than that; it’s about serving those in need.

I’ve been in politics for almost 48 years. I started in 1976 when local governments were created, becoming a councillor while running my business. Politics became my profession, and at 70 years old, I will never abandon it.

Politics is local, and we engage in it for the sake of our people. I see our people suffering, and I believe my role extends beyond Sokoto—I am a Northerner. The North faces serious challenges, including disunity, mistrust, hatred, and jealousy among ourselves. These issues prevent progress.

Our past leaders, especially Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, left an enduring legacy. He developed the region and built people, regardless of religion. I was fortunate to benefit from the foundations he laid. Sadly, the unity he fostered has eroded.

To address this, like-minded individuals and I have initiated a movement called the Northern Star Youth Alliance. It’s a regional platform open to everyone, regardless of party affiliation or religion. Christians and Muslims are welcome because we must work together to move forward.

Change is inevitable, but we aim to achieve it peacefully and inclusively, particularly by involving the youth. If northern Nigeria is in trouble, Nigeria is in trouble. Anyone capable of contributing to the North’s growth is welcome. My departure from the PDP doesn’t mean I’m against the party—I maintain a good relationship with them. However, I cannot remain a member while chairing this movement.

This is about building trust. As chairman of the movement, I need to be neutral. Our goal is unity and progress. Whether you belong to the APC, PDP, or any other party, you can join us without abandoning your political ambitions.

Some argue that leaving the PDP at this critical juncture—when the party needs unity—may weaken it further. How do you respond to that?

The crisis within the PDP is the responsibility of its leadership. If they succeed, they’ll be praised; if they fail, they’ll be blamed. My decision to leave doesn’t mean the end of the PDP. I wish the party well, but it’s up to the leaders to resolve their issues and strengthen the party.

I am open to supporting any candidate, regardless of their party, if they are competent and capable of leading the country effectively. Whether they emerge from the PDP, APC, APGA, or NNPP, my priority is the development and progress of Nigeria, particularly the North.

As I mentioned earlier, our movement is not tied to any political party, nor do we intend to transform it into one. We are doing this for the benefit of our people. Political parties are often dominated by individuals with resources who seek support for their ambitions. In contrast, our movement is designed to include everyone as equal members. With a collective effort, even modest resources can propel us forward, ensuring that the NGO remains free from hijacking for personal interests. Under my leadership, and with God’s grace, we aim to build this movement to serve our people and improve their lives.

You talk about engaging the youth and ensuring northern Nigeria’s development. How does your movement intend to groom a new generation of leaders?

We have reached out to some of the most influential groups and extended an open invitation to anyone interested in joining us. Together, we aim to bring about meaningful change. The core problem lies with the politicians themselves. Since 1999, the same group of individuals has held onto power, rotating between positions such as governors, senators, and ministers. This cycle has denied younger generations their rightful opportunities.

It’s time to involve the youth. A hungry man is an angry man, and the younger generation cannot remain sidelined indefinitely without consequences. They must be given the opportunity to lead. Historically, young leaders have achieved remarkable feats. For instance, General Gowon became Head of State before the age of 30. During my tenure as governor, I supported and mentored young politicians like Sule Gandhi, whom I brought into national politics. I also facilitated Aminu Tambuwal’s political career in 2003.

We need to replicate such mentorship on a larger scale. There are millions of talented youths in the North, waiting to be groomed. Just as we were mentored by our seniors, we must now prepare the younger generation to take on leadership roles.

Are you suggesting that youths lack the capacity to succeed on their own?

Yes, to some extent. They need the guidance of elders to navigate the complexities of leadership effectively.

Many of your peers remain active in government, serving as ministers or in the National Assembly. How do you assess the quality of leadership in the North, given the region’s challenges?

This is precisely the issue. Many individuals serve as governors for eight years, only to transition to the Senate or take ministerial positions. This constant recycling of leadership blocks opportunities for younger generations, depriving them of their future.

Is this why you never pursued a senatorial or ministerial role?

Exactly. I served as governor for eight years. My ambition was to become Nigeria’s president, and though I didn’t achieve it, I moved on. Even if I were offered a position unopposed, I would decline. I believe in stepping aside and allowing the youth to take centre stage. It would be unfair for me to occupy a space meant for them while claiming to act in their interest.

What would you like your political peers to do—are you urging them to step aside for younger Nigerians?

Absolutely. With 2027 approaching, it’s time for young people to unite and claim their rightful place. Our role as elders is to support them by providing leadership and strategic direction. Our movement has developed a blueprint for the North, which outlines a path to development. Any candidate we support—regardless of their political party—must agree to implement this blueprint. Our focus is on building the North and supporting candidates who share our vision.

Speaking of 2027, politicians are already re-strategising, with talk of potential alliances involving Peter Obi, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, and Atiku Abubakar. What are your thoughts on these familiar names being mentioned again?

While I respect your question, our movement operates independently of these individuals or their plans. They are working on their personal political alignments, but we are focused on our mission: advancing the interests of our people. These names are not the concern of our movement. We are building something broader, something inclusive, for the people.

There are suggestions that the North should wait until 2031 to produce another presidential candidate. What’s your view on this?

People often try to get ahead of God, but 2027 is still a long way off. Power belongs to God, and only He determines who holds it. Speculating or predicting outcomes is futile—none of us can know what the future holds. Some of us may not even be alive by then. My belief is to let God’s will prevail.

Do you support the idea of rotating the presidency between the North and South?

Democracy requires balance, and rotation is a key part of that balance. Permanently keeping power in one region undermines the democratic process. For example, under President Buhari, the North experienced significant challenges, despite him being a northerner. His tenure should serve as a lesson that regional affiliation alone doesn’t guarantee effective leadership. Let’s allow God to guide the selection of our leaders.

What message do you have for the youth about your movement’s role in galvanising and harmonising young Nigerians eager to participate in governance?

Political parties thrive on numbers, but our movement is about unity and progress for the region and beyond. It’s not something that can be hijacked for personal interests. We’re asking members to contribute small dues to support the cause, fostering ownership among all participants.

This movement isn’t limited to the youth; elders like myself are here to guide and mentor them. The older generation may be analogue, but the youth are digital. Together, we combine the wisdom of experience with the innovation of youth. When we achieve power, the older generation will provide stability while pushing the younger generation forward.

Membership in our movement doesn’t conflict with party affiliation. Anyone can remain a member of their political party while supporting the movement’s goals. My role as chairman is to ensure we stay on course, building something that benefits everyone.