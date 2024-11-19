2027: ‘My constituents will determine my fate’, Kawu Sumaila speaks on NNPP crisis

Amidst the ongoing crisis in the Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila (Kano South) has stated that his political future will be determined solely by his constituents.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Trust on Monday, Sumaila emphasised that his relationship with the party chairman, Hashim Suleiman Dungurawa, is irrelevant to his 2027 prospects.

“What my people will assess is my performance over four years—what I have delivered for them; their share in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and their position. They will not ask about my relationship with the party chairman,” he said.

SPONSOR AD

Sumaila, who is currently in a legal tussle with Dungurawa, dismissed allegations of anti-party activities but acknowledged differences with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NNPP leader.

“It’s not that we’ve parted ways, but we have reservations about certain developments. This is normal in politics. I remain a committed member of the NNPP, and my issues with the chairman will be resolved in court,” he stated.

The crisis escalated after Sumaila advised Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to prioritise the welfare of Kano’s residents over loyalty to Kwankwaso. In response, Dungurawa accused him of fraud and undermining the party’s interests.

Despite the challenges, Sumaila maintained that his constituents will judge him based on his achievements, expressing confidence in their discernment. “They will differentiate between good and bad,” he said.