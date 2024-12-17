2027: Lukman urges OBJ, Gowon, IBB, others to float new party

A former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman has written to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, asking him to work with other former heads of state and presidents to rescue Nigeria in 2027.

Lukman in the letter obtained by our correspondent yesterday asked former President Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan and former Heads of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), and Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), to float a new platform that would wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Lukman was reacting to a December 8, 2024 newspaper interview in which Obasanjo was quoted to have said that “A leader made by Satan is bound to fail, while God’s chosen one will thrive.”

He said, to produce godly leaders without satanic genotypes, Obasanjo and other top leaders have a huge moral obligation of engaging all opposition political leaders in the country to unite in order to produce a functional political party.

In the open letter to Obasanjo, Lukman said, “Everything must be done to put Nigeria on the roadmap of producing godly leaders. Leaders such as Your Excellency, together with Gen. Gowon, Gen. Babangida, Gen. Abdulsalam, former President Jonathan and former President Buhari have the huge moral obligation of engaging all opposition political leaders in the country to unite.”