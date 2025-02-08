2027: Kwankwaso, Aregbesola meet in Lagos

Former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Saturday met with the immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, at his Lagos residence.

In a social media post, Kwankwaso said they met to discuss national issues.

“This evening, I had the pleasure to visit the former Governor of Osun State and former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at his residence in Lagos.

SPONSOR AD

“The meeting afforded us the opportunity to engage in discussions on national politics, governance, and the future of Nigeria’s democratic landscape. – RMK,” he wrote on X.

Shettima: Despite calling Atiku ‘Baba’, I’ll aim jabs at him in 2027

2027: Atiku’s visit to Binani sparks fresh political permutations

The meeting is coming amid calls on the opposition to form a united front to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Aregbesola, a former protege of President Tinubu, fell out with the president over the second-term governorship ambition of Gboyega Oyetola.

Recall that Oyetola succeeded Aregbesola as the governor of Osun state before the former was appointed as minister by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

On the other hand, Kwankwaso was a two-term governor of Kano and a former minister.

He was the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections.