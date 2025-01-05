2027: I’ll talk about gov’ship ambition when time is ripe –Yayi 

Despite the intense scheming and political permutations to realise his governorship ambition come 2027 in Ogun State, the senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola, says it is “too early” to talk about the race.

Daily Trust reports that Adeola, aka Yayi, one of the leading aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been seeking the buy-in of political leaders across the state.

Adeola, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, had represented Lagos West for eight years at the Red Chamber, before switching his political base to Ogun State in the build up to the 2023 elections.

He clinched the party’s ticket and won election as Ogun West Senator in what his supporters have tagged the West2West Agenda.

Speaking to the newsmen at the weekend shortly after an annual New Year thanksgiving service held at the Unity Cathedral of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ogun Province Seven in Ilaro, Adeola described 2027 governorship talks as premature.

“I don’t think it is time to talk about governorship ambition now; we are still involved in trying to bring back the dividends of democracy to the people as senator elected for Ogun West.

“What we are here to do today is to appreciate the Almighty God for his support in the past years and to also celebrate the new year with my people for their support and cooperation.

“So in the future, we can start talking about that when the time is ripe to know if I am going forward or I am staying where I am; the future will determine all of that,” he said.

He assured the people of a more rewarding and responsive leadership in the new year.

“2025 will be another exciting year; our people should be expecting good things as far as my representation in the senate is concerned in terms development projects.

“They should expect more empowerment and contributions to national issues on the floor of the senate so that we can build a virile and much more prosperous country,” he said.

The thanksgiving party was attended by his political associates, monarchs and supporters across the country.