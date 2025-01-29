2027: I am not against coalition – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has denied opposing the idea of forming a coalition that would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 elections.

Obi, had earlier on Monday in Abuja at a two-day national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, rejected efforts by other opposition leaders to form a coalition to grab power ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi on Tuesday, however, made a u-turn in a statement by his spokesman, Ibrahim Umar, saying he was misquoted.

“I have observed that my honest interview yesterday was misquoted by many media outlets, creating a false narrative that misrepresents my position. Let me set the record straight. I am not against coalition. In truth, I am for it, not for a power grab but to position Nigeria for greatness.

“I have not, and will never advocate for any coalition or alliance that does not prioritise the welfare and progress of the ordinary Nigerian.

“Any discussion about governance must be centred on what it means for everyday Nigerians and how it will address critical issues such as access to quality healthcare and education and pulling people out of poverty.

“Too often in our nation’s history, individuals and groups have come together solely for the purpose of taking power for power’s sake. Such endeavours, devoid of genuine purpose and vision, have only deepened our challenges, leaving the ordinary Nigerian to bear the brunt of bad governance. This is what I stand firmly against,” Obi said.

He said that leadership must be about service, not self-interest, but that it requires everyone to change the way they think about power.

He said, “It is not about grabbing it; it is about using it responsibly to transform lives and secure a brighter future for generations to come.”