2027: ‘God forbid,’ Atiku replies Akume over Tinubu’s reelection 

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, for saying that the North should wait until 2031 to contest the Presidential election.

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 elections, stated that President Tinubu’s performance showed he did not deserve another term, saying, “God for bid.”

He noted that Nigerians would decide who will be their President in 2027.

