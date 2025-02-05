2027: Atiku’s visit to Binani sparks fresh political permutations

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s visit to the Abuja residence of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani has ignited fresh political speculations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku’s visit on Monday comes amid renewed efforts by key opposition figures to form a coalition aimed at unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Binani, a prominent APC member, is believed to have been sidelined by the presidency, particularly with her main rival for the party’s 2023 gubernatorial ticket, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, now serving as National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu. Her recent return to the political and media spotlight has fuelled speculations that she may be preparing for another attempt to become Nigeria’s first female governor.

In the 2023 Adamawa governorship election, Binani secured 398,788 votes, while Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won with 430,861 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s final tally after the supplementary poll. Her initial declaration as the winner of the poll by the Resident Electoral Commissioner had sparked controversy.

Although neither Atiku nor Binani addressed the media after their meeting, photos from the visit quickly went viral on social media on Tuesday.

A source close to Atiku described the visit as “just a courtesy call” but acknowledged its potential political significance. “While they have been managing it, the relationship between Atiku and Fintiri has deteriorated and seems beyond repair,” the source said.

“Politics is not for the weak! Do you think HE Atiku Abubakar will be the bridge for Aisha Binani to fulfill her dream come 2027?” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user, Abdul-Aziz Na’ibi Abubakar.

On Facebook, C.I. Gago shared the pictures, describing the meeting as “a courtesy visit from a father to his daughter, a family reunion, and a political realignment for a better and safer Nigeria.” He added, “Game over for ungrateful politicians who fail to appreciate the support they received before attaining power.”

Another user, Abubakar H. Kapo, speculated on the potential impact of a new alliance: “The combination of Waziri Adamawa (Atiku), Senator Binani, Senator Aziz Nyako, Senator Abbo, and Dr Modibbo Baba, if it materialises, will be very dangerous for the APC in Adamawa. This group has the potential to produce a governor in 2027. If they align, the 2027 politics in Adamawa will be interesting to watch.”