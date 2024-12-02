2027: Atiku, Obi’s parley in Yola reignites merger permutations

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have reignited discussions around the possibility of both uniting for a run at the 2027 presidential election.

Their meeting on Saturday in Yola has generated renewed buzz about their plans for the upcoming election, with reports suggesting that a merger between their camps might be in the works.

Obi was the keynote speaker at the 20th anniversary of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), which is owned by Atiku. The event also marked the university’s 16th Founder’s Day.

Although spokespersons for both politicians denied any political undertones to the invitation, social media was abuzz, especially after Atiku posted a video of the breakfast meeting with Obi at his Yola home.

Reports indicated that Atiku, the former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Obi met recently to discuss sensitive plans, including the possible formation of a new political party. Sources revealed that this is part of preparations for the 2027 presidential race, as the crises within their respective political parties show no signs of resolution.

Atiku’s caption of the video on his X (formerly Twitter) account, reading “It is breakfast time with my friend, @PeterObi, in the ‘land of beauty,” sent supporters of the duo into a frenzy on social media, with many hoping the meeting would lead to a merger announcement ahead of 2027.

“Repeat the 2019 ticket and promise to do one term. Then watch the Nigerian people do their thing,” replied Theo Agada, a user.

Atiku and Obi had run together on the joint ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, but lost to then-President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC). They parted ways and ran independently in 2023, both finishing as runners-up to APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Quoting Atiku’s tweet, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party’s Lagos State governorship candidate in the last election, wrote: “We must form a united opposition to end this T-pain remix that we are all featuring in,” referencing the current hardship in the country.

However, Doyin Okupe, who served as Obi’s campaign director but recently switched allegiance to President Tinubu, offered a different perspective.

“The politically naive, ignorant, or bigoted have always insulted me whenever I state that politics is a game, not religion. No permanent friends, no permanent enemies, only permanent interests! Interesting times ahead. We now move from Consumption to Absorption. End of discussion!” he tweeted.

Speaking with Daily Trust yesterday, Atiku’s media aide, Abdulrasheed Shehu, clarified that while there was no discussion about 2027 or a merger during the meeting on Saturday, the idea of a merger or alliance remained a possibility.

“There was no conversation around 2027. He only welcomed Obi to Yola and had breakfast with him, after which they went to AUN together where Obi gave a powerful lecture. But you know, Oga (Atiku) is the one who started the call for a coalition of opposition leaders after the 2023 general elections to defeat the APC in the next election. When the time comes, their position will be made known,” he said.