2027: APC’s Lifespan is short – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a haven of power-grabbers, and manipulators who are only out to “grab, snatch and run” saying the party will lose the 2027 polls.

Reacting to APC’s comment on Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s assertion that the 2007 will be between Nigerians and the ruling party, PDP said the reply is reckless, insensitive and a reprehensible display of arrogance.

PDP in a statement by Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary said the attack on Governor Makinde “confirms that the APC is jittery that its days are numbered as Nigerians have seen through its lies, subterfuge, falsehood, suppressive policies and crass incompetence in governance.

SPONSOR AD

The opposition party said Makinde remains a credible and effective leader with astonishing record of performance not only in prioritizing the needs of the people of Oyo State but also working with other governors elected on the platform of the PDP in the quest for development, sustenance of democracy and resistance to “APC’s scheme to turn Nigeria into a One-Party State.”

PDP said, “Our Party finds it preposterous that the APC thinks that it can continue to hoodwink citizens with lies and harvest of false performance claims when it has failed on all fronts, reversed all the gains made in the 16 years of the PDP in governance and turned our once economically thriving nation into the poverty capital of the world, where over 100 million Nigerians are no longer able to afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life.

“Today, under the APC voodoo economy, the Naira which exchanged for N168 to the Dollar under the PDP now exchanges for almost N2,000 per Dollar, petrol which sold for N87 per liter now sells for over N1,500 in various parts of the country; a bag of rice which sold for N8,000 now sells for over N100,000, a measure of beans which sold for N250 now sells for N3,800 while a measure of garri which sold for N100 now sells for N1,500.

“More distressing is that while Nigerians are experiencing harrowing hardship, corrupt APC leaders are busy looting the nation’s treasury to fund their luxury appetite and consumption.”

The party therefore said it is not surprising that as the day progresses toward 2027, “the APC is resorting to manipulation of data, politicization of issues and personal attacks on outspoken Nigerians as being witnessed in its outburst against Governor Makinde.

“The APC should end its shenanigans, accept failure and come to terms with the fact that its lifespan in the face of abysmal failure in governance cannot last beyond February 2027 when the PDP and Nigerians will send it to political oblivion where the APC contraption truly belongs.”