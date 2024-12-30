2027: APC will take over Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, A/Ibom – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised to win all the South South states in the 2027 general elections.

Akpabio also described the election of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Edo State governor in the September 21 off-season election as divinely ordained by God to bring respite to the people of the state.

The Senate president spoke at the weekend when he received Governor Okpebholo at his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Daily Trust reports that of the six states in the South South geo-political zone, the APC is in control of only Edo and Cross River.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is in charge of four states in the region – Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta.

Speaking at the weekend, Akpabio disclosed that the reason for his defection to the APC was to deliver the entire South South region to the ruling party.

“Under the APC administration, many of us decided there was need for us to change the political basket to enable us to represent our people at the national level and also have a say in what was going on in the country.

“So, when I made that strong movement to the APC, it was to move our people in the South South region to the centre,” Akpabio said in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Mr Anietie Ekong.

“With the current political permutations, going by all available indices, the ruling APC is poised to bring more states into its fold,” he added.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, expressed optimism that winning the states would change the developmental trajectory of the South South region for good.

On his part, Governor Okpebholo said he was in Akwa Ibom to share ideas with Akpabio and tap from his wealth of experience.

“Seeing the development in Akwa Ibom, I have come to learn from my leader, seek his advice and draw from his wealth of experience. He has graciously advised me,” he said.