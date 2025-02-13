2027: APC signs pact to commence e-registration of members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially launched a nationwide digital membership registration exercise, aimed at having a comprehensive database of its members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The signing of the agreement between the party and the Tunmef Global Limited, the consultant handling the project, took place at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking during the event, the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for endorsing the digital transformation agenda, and described the initiative as a long-conceived programme.

SPONSOR AD

Ganduje emphasised the importance of digitisation, particularly in the context of elections and party administration, saying the exercise would provide the party with accurate data for planning and litigation purposes.

“Without documentation of this type, we are just beating about the bush,” he said. “But with this exercise, we are sure of having scientific data which we can always use,” he added.

“During litigation, sometimes you look for a membership list and get a controversial one, which complicates your case in court. With e-registration, we can easily retrieve our data as it is,” Ganduje stressed.

He called on governors and chapter chairmen to ensure the successful implementation of the exercise in their states.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, said the e-registration exercise would enhance the integrity of the party’s membership register and strengthen its internal democracy.