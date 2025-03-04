2027: APC moves to strengthen grip on Kwara amid internal rifts

As preparations for the 2027 elections intensify in Kwara State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is making strategic moves to consolidate its grip on power despite internal divisions.

Recent political realignments suggest that while the party faces challenges, it remains the dominant force in the state’s political landscape.

For months, the Kwara APC has been grappling with internal strife, with aggrieved members, led by Iyiola Oyedepo, forming the Redemption Group to challenge the party’s leadership in what has been tagged Otoge 2.0 by observers. Their grievances stem from what they describe as a lack of inclusivity in the party’s affairs. However, recent developments indicate that some key figures within the dissenting bloc are reconsidering their stance, hinting at possible reconciliation efforts within the party.

A major indication of this shift was the presence of Oyedepo and Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), a former state party chairman and prominent critic of the APC leadership, at a recent high-profile event in Ilorin. The gathering, spearheaded by Senator Saliu Mustapha, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, where he distributed empowerment tools to his constituents, was attended by several influential party figures, including former Senator Suleiman Ajadi, Alhaji LAK Jimoh, Deputy Senate Leader Lola Ashiru and Hon. Razak Babatunde Owolabi. Analysts believe their attendance signals a potential softening of opposition within the party.

National APC leadership reinforces party strength in Kwara

The political significance of the event was further underscored by the presence of top APC figures from the national level, signalling the party’s determination to maintain its stronghold in Kwara.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin led a delegation that included APC National Secretary Senator Bashir Ajibola, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari, and Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

Other dignitaries included Senate Committee Chairman on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru; Senator Aminu Iyal Abass; Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (represented by Modibo Sulu Gambari); and the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Muhammadu Bashir Solih. Their presence, observers say, was a clear message that the APC is focused on mending internal divisions and solidifying its base ahead of 2027.

APC National Secretary, Ajibola, in his address, emphasised the need for party unity, particularly in support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “There is no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027,” he declared, urging members to remain committed to the party’s continued dominance at both state and national levels.

Mustapha’s strategic positioning in Kwara APC

Observers believe that Senator Mustapha’s role in bringing together previously feuding factions is reinforcing his position as a key player in the APC’s 2027 strategy. His growing influence within the party, coupled with his ability to rally support from both national and state figures, is being closely watched by political analysts.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin, while speaking at the gathering, praised Mustapha’s leadership, describing him as a crucial figure in advancing Tinubu’s agricultural policies and fostering party stability in Kwara. “No wonder his constituents chose him. Whenever he speaks on the Senate floor, it is always about Kwara’s development,” Jibrin said.

In a show of support, Jibrin personally donated 200 sewing machines for distribution to Kwara Central constituents, reinforcing the APC-led administration’s commitment to grassroots development. Analysts view this as part of a broader political strategy to solidify voter support by addressing economic concerns at the local level.

For his part, Mustapha stressed that the initiative was designed to promote self-reliance among beneficiaries, including market women, farmers, artisans and trade associations. Beyond distributing items, he said, recipients had undergone training to maximise their opportunities.

“This programme is just a symbolic flag-off of what we intend to do for many of our trained beneficiaries. This time, we are not just giving out items; we are ensuring they receive the necessary training to make good use of them,” Mustapha stated.

Observers noted that Mustapha’s initiative has shifted the political discourse in Kwara, positioning him as a unifying force in the APC while reinforcing the party’s commitment to grassroots empowerment.

The empowerment materials distributed included 250 deep freezers, 52 tricycles, 20 tractors, 100 live cows, 450 grinding machines, gas-powered ovens with cylinders, 400 irrigation pumping machines, foodstuffs, 10,000 bags of fertilisers, and farm inputs. Additionally, 30 Sienna space buses were allocated to the four local government areas in Kwara Central to support economic and political activities. A full university scholarship for 200 students was also announced.

Despite internal rifts, the APC leadership remains confident that its reconciliation efforts and ongoing developmental initiatives will keep it in control of the state.

While party leaders have openly declared support for Tinubu’s re-election and are working to ensure that the party remains a formidable force in Kwara’s evolving political landscape, it is yet unclear how the gubernatorial race will play out if the much-touted Otoge 2.0 is anything to go by.