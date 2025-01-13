2027: ‘Agitation for powershift to Ogun West now popular demand’

A political activist and the Convener, Ogun West Initiative (OWI), Bolaji Adeniji, says the agitation for powershift to the Ogun West Senatorial District come 2027 is no longer a sectional agenda rather a popular demand across the state.

Daily Trust reports that since the creation of Ogun State in 1976, Ogun West, otherwise known as Yewa-Awori, has not produced a governor, but Ogun Central and Ogun East have had their shares at different times.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta at the weekend, Adeniji, also a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed worry that the agitation for powershift had spanned four decades with no result.

“It is a notorious fact that since the creation of Ogun State and out of its four major ethnic divisions — Ijebu, Remo, Egba, and Yewa-Awori — only the Yewa-Awori division have yet to produce a governor, hence the consistent advocacy for power to shift to the zone to ensure equity, fairness, justice and inclusivity in leadership,” he submitted.

According to him, the zone is now approaching the agitation ahead of the 2027 election with different mindset and shift in strategy.

He said “Unlike the past, Ogun West is no longer approaching this aspiration from a position of weakness or dependency.

“Historically, we relied on external political godfathers, structures, financing and electoral resources, to push candidates they equally chose for us.

“While it is desirable to have considerable support from other zones, the wholesale dependency on them had deleterious consequences on the final outcomes.

“Ahead of the next election, Ogun West is taking a more assertive and independent approach. The division now boasts of credible, qualified and competent gubernatorial potentials and we will present the best of them, one who is prepared to contest without over-reliance on external forces.”

Responding to questions, Adeniji noted that the Senator representing the zone and one of the governorship aspirants, Solomon Adeola (Yayi), is capable to lead the state as governor.

“Oh why not, the Senator (Yayi) has demonstrated exceptional capacity and influence through his interventions in human capital development that is healthcare and education. His efforts in provision of social services, entrepreneurial support and empowerment of the masses have endeared him to his people and admirers across the state.”

Adeniji, however, expressed optimism that Governor Dapo Abiodun as the leader of the party would ensure a transparent process by allowing the best candidate to emerge for the ruling party.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun, as leader of the party in the state, has the responsibility to ensure a nondiscriminatory process. His own experience in the 2019 gubernatorial race, where he overcame formidable odds with the help of party stakeholders, positions him to understand the importance of equity and due process. I trust that when the time comes, he will allow democratic process to run its course and the most preferred aspirant will emerge via the sanctity of a free, free and credible party primary,” he said.