2027: Adesina hints at presidential run

With political calculations for the 2027 presidential election gaining traction, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has hinted at a possible bid for Nigeria’s top office.

Adesina, who served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development from 2010 to 2015, is in the final months of his second and last term as AfDB president.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV yesterday, the economist and development expert said he would be “available to serve” in any capacity after his tenure, including Nigeria’s presidency.

When the interviewer, Rufai Oseni asked: “So, a couple of months from now, you’re going to be leaving this job. A lot of people are asking: what’s next for you? Do you want to give a shot at the presidency of your own country? Because this is what Africa needs—forthright thinkers who can move the needle in terms of development. You’ve been president of the African Development Bank, you’ve had a lot of impact, and people are looking to see what’s next for you”, Adesina replied with a question: “What do you think you should be doing?”

Afterwards, Oseni doubled down with his question: “Why don’t you want to run for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?”

Adesina, thereafter, replied “When you ask me what I will do next, I started this interview by telling you that I always believe in the providence of God, in His grace. I don’t see myself as anything more than an instrument in God’s hands to help people. The only thing that makes me happy—there’s nothing else—is seeing lives transformed. That’s what gives me satisfaction.

“As a result, I will be available to serve in any capacity, globally, in Africa, anywhere—including in my own country, Nigeria,” he said.

To reinforce his stance, he referenced a popular Nigerian song about being unavailable.

“I remember one of my favourite songs by the great Nigerian pop artist, Davido. That song says, ‘I’m unavailable, dem no dey see me.’

“But in the case of service of any kind, I would ask Davido to change the lyrics to: ‘I am available.’ So, yes, I will be available to serve, to do whatever God has in store for me,” he said.

‘He’ll have our support’ – League of Northern Democrats

Daily Trust reports that speculation has become rife about a “serious link” between Adesina and the League of Northern Democrats (LND) in advancing his presidential ambition.

However, in a telephone interview yesterday, Dr Umar Ardo, convener of LND—a group formed by notable northern politicians—said the AfDB president is a good friend of all its members, but not a member himself.

Our correspondent reports that while LND originated from the North, its leadership has been reaching out to like-minded figures in the South, with the aim of reshaping Nigeria’s democracy for the benefit of its people.

“Adesina is not a member of our group,” Dr Ardo said.

“What happened recently is that he invited us to his birthday celebration in Abidjan, and what we witnessed at the event affirmed that he is truly an international figure.

“Those of us from LND who attended included former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau; General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), Admiral Jamila Marafa (rtd), Hon Ibrahim Bio, Aminu Shagari, Tajudeen Dantata, Murtala Shehu Yar’adua, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman Abubakar, and myself.

“We saw over 30 ambassadors from around the world in attendance. Serving and former governors from Nigeria were also present, and many of those who spoke attested to his impeccable character. Recorded tributes from former prime ministers of various countries were played at the event,” he added.

Dr Ardo noted that Adesina credited his success to several influential figures, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who recommended him to former President Goodluck Jonathan for a ministerial position.

“It was Jonathan who nominated him for the AfDB job, and when Buhari became president, he not only supported him but also re-nominated him for a second term.

“Adesina also acknowledged the roles played by former Heads of State, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, in shaping his career.

“Truth be told, I have never witnessed anything like this in my life. There was a strong consensus around Adesina, and I believe that such consensus can be instrumental in fixing Nigeria’s politics,” he said.

Dr Ardo further disclosed that at the end of the event, Shekarau, who chairs the LND, invited Adesina to return to Nigeria after his AfDB tenure, emphasising that his expertise was needed at home rather than for another international assignment.

When asked whether this might create tension between Adesina and President Bola Tinubu, who is expected to seek re-election, Dr Ardo dismissed such concerns.

“We didn’t invite him to contest for the presidency. What Shekarau said was that it is time for him to come home and contribute to fixing Nigeria.

“But I will say that if he decides to run for president, we would support him. I have a personal relationship with Adesina,” he added.

‘I believe in big, transformational things’

Reflecting on his tenure as AfDB president, Adesina attributed his success to his belief in “big, transformational things” and “the power of ‘us’—the ability to bring people together, focus, and work as a team.”

He highlighted the bank’s achievements under his leadership, including raising its capital from $93 billion in 2015 to $318 billion nine years later.

“In the past nine years, our work at the bank has impacted more than 500 million people. Half a billion people have gained access to electricity, clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and food security. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved and the progress we are making.

“But you cannot succeed in life if you expect universal applause. Every time you move forward, there will be opposition. The question is: do you truly believe in what you are doing? I firmly believe in Africa, and I am impatient with its underdevelopment. We need to move much faster,” he said.

He likened leadership to surgery, stressing the importance of teamwork.

“A surgeon never performs an operation alone—there’s always a team. We must learn that it’s not about ego; it’s about forging alliances and strategic partnerships that bring hope to the people we serve.

“Why should everything good for Africa always be in the future? We must solve big problems and solve them quickly because the poor cannot wait,” he said.

How Obasanjo introduced him to public service

Adesina revealed that former President Obasanjo introduced him to public service by nominating him for a ministerial position in Jonathan’s government.

“I owe a lot of gratitude to President Obasanjo. When he nominated me as a ministerial candidate, he didn’t inform me—I had no clue.

“Then I got a call from President Jonathan, saying I should come to Nigeria. I called Papa and asked, ‘What’s this about?’ He casually said, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, I mentioned your name.’ And that was how I ended up in government,” he recalled.

Atiku visits Obasanjo, to unveil ‘formidable force’ in coming months

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to brief him on plans to unveil a “formidable force” aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Atiku met with Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, accompanied by former Cross River and Sokoto State governors, Liyel Imoke and Senator Aminu Tambuwal, as well as Bauchi Central senator, Abdul Ningi.

While Atiku described the meeting as “just a courtesy visit,” a close aide disclosed that discussions centered on forming a broad coalition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The private discussion was on the formidable force they are forming ahead of 2027 that will be unveiled in a few months from now,” the aide, who asked not to be named, told our correspondent.

Daily Trust reports that Atiku has been leading efforts to unite opposition parties against the APC, which he believes is steering Nigeria’s democracy towards a crisis. His calls for a coalition have gained traction, with political figures like former Kaduna and Rivers State governors, Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, lending their support.

However, the presidency dismissed concerns over the opposition’s plans, with Tinubu’s spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, stating: “No opposition party, even if combined, can make the president uneasy.”