2027: ADC, COPDEM to form coalition, Targets 20M members

Ahead of the next general elections, the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) has formed an alliance with other political parties including the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM).

Speaking at the ocassion of the Coalition signing at the party headquarters in Abuja at the weekend, National Chairman Ralphs Okey Nwosu said they are also speaking with other political parties to come on board.

For now apart from COPDEM, the Justice Group, and Farmers Club of Africa are also part of the coalition as ADC said they are also looking to bring in more political parties.

Addressing party stakeholders, members and supporters, Nwosu said, “the last 25 years, our democracy has continued to struggle. This has given ADC serious concern, as elections after elections have continued to produce very uncomplimentary outcomes, which have affected the quality of governance.

“Our country, Nigeria, seems to be a state at war with itself. Young men and women have continued to desert the country, not only to Europe, America, and Asia but also across other countries in Africa. Businesses and investors have also joined the exodus.”

Nwosu said as a transformational political party, “we set up a study group to dissect why, in spite of the many brilliant individuals in the country, we are getting the wrong end of democratic governance. Top on our findings is that the political party has continued to constitute the weakest link in the chain of the democratic system in Nigeria.

“The strength of any system is determined by its weakest link.Therefore, my dear compatriots, in coming together today, we must be open-minded. Our collaborations, coalitions, and merger conversations must resolve this burning issue and great burden. We should see what we have come here to do as not just building a party organization to take over power, as we have seen that such power-grabbing has led our country nowhere.

“Therefore, with a very warm handshake, we welcome the members of the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), Justice group, and farmers club of Africa as they join us in an effort to build a viable, resilient, people-centered political party that will stand the test of time.”

He also said “As we sign our MOU to work together, we must commit ourselves to the essential disciplines that promote harmony, development, innovation, and creativity in leadership. We must also commit ourselves to building selflessly for God and humanity so that our nation will arise, shine, and regain its lost glory and influence in Africa and the global space.

“I have no doubt that in less than three months, we will be able to get volunteers and over 20 million willing members who are ready to stand up and be counted. Our goal is to build a self-sustaining party with over 20 million members willing to pay their monthly membership dues of Five Hundred Naira (N500) and whose interests are not about self but Nigeria.This will be a continuous exercise until we have accommodated all other groups.”He said.