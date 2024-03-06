2027: AA rejects delisting of political parties, advocates multiparty democracy

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, has said that the current state of Nigeria indicates that it is not the…

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, has said that the current state of Nigeria indicates that it is not the time to delist political parties.

He made this statement on Tuesday at the party’s national Secretariat in Abuja during a consultative meeting with a delegation from the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) led by its Secretary, Peter Ameh.

Udeze emphasized that Nigeria is a large nation and even 200 political parties are not sufficient to represent the political interests and aspirations of the populace, especially the youth.

He also stressed the responsibility of political leaders in ensuring that governance issues are properly addressed in the country.

He urged the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promote multi-party democracy.

Ameh of CUPP highlighted the danger of dictatorship arising from a gap between citizens’ participation, advocacy, and action.