2025 UTME: 90% of mock exam towns filled – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said 90 per cent of the available spaces for the optional mock exercise across the country have been filled up, leaving only a few states with available slots.

The board said the only states with remaining slots for the optional mock examination are Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe and advised candidates interested in taking the mock examination in these states to select their examination towns accordingly.

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, emphasised that the board does not select examination towns for candidates taking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or the Optional Mock examination.

“JAMB has observed unusual preferences among candidates regarding their choice of examination towns, likely in an effort to participate in the optional mock examination. This notice aims to advise candidates against desperately selecting examination towns, only to later accuse the board of assigning them to examination towns that are far from their residences, towns, or states,” he said.

While candidates have the right to choose their preferred examination town, JAMB urged them to consider the implications of their choices.

“Some candidates may select towns that are quite distant, potentially outside their home states. The board should not be held responsible for such decisions.

“The board allocates mock examination spaces for candidates to select based on the availability of mock examination centres, and once a town’s capacity is reached, it will no longer be available for selection.”

He said: “The board does not want to be overstressed, as the mock examination is only meant to give deserving candidates the opportunity to experience the CBT environment and enable the board to test its facilities.”

Meanwhile, candidates are encouraged to choose their examination towns consciously with travel logistics and convenience in mind, ensuring a smoother experience on examination day.