2025: Tinubu makes fresh promises to Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday says the year 2025 would bring brighter days for all Nigerians.

The president, who said this in his New Year message to Nigerians, added that his government would fulfill the collective desires of Nigerians.

He said though 2024 posed numerous challenges, he was confident that the New Year would bring brighter days.

SPONSOR AD

“Economic indicators point to a positive and encouraging outlook for our nation. Fuel prices have gradually decreased, and we recorded foreign trade surpluses in three consecutive quarters.

“Foreign reserves have risen, and the naira has strengthened against the US dollar, bringing greater stability.

“The stock market’s record growth has generated trillions of naira in wealth, and the surge in foreign investment reflects renewed confidence in our economy,” he said.

The president, however, said the cost of food and essential drugs remained a significant concern for many Nigerian households in 2024.

He gave an assurance that his government would intensify efforts to lower these costs by boosting food production and promoting local manufacturing of essential drugs and other medical supplies.

The president promised to reduce inflation from its current high rate of 34.6 per cent to 15 per cent.

He said with diligent work and God’s help, his government would achieve this goal and provide relief to all Nigerians.

“In this new year, my administration will further consolidate and increase access to credit for individuals and critical sectors of the economy to boost national economic output.

“To achieve this, the Federal Government will establish the National Credit Guarantee Company to expand risk-sharing instruments for financial institutions and enterprises,” he said.

The president said the company was expected to start operations before the end of the second quarter.

He added that it would be a partnership of government institutions.

The institutions, he said, would include Bank of Industry, Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency, Ministry of Finance Incorporated as well as private sector and multilateral organisations.

The president expressed optimism that this initiative would strengthen the financial system, expand credit access and support under-served groups such as women and youths.

He said it would also drive growth, re-industrialisation and better living standards for Nigerians.

“On a personal note, thank you for placing your confidence in me as your president. Your trust humbles me, and I promise to continue serving you diligently and wholeheartedly.

“We will continue to embark on necessary reforms to foster sustainable growth and prosperity for our nation.

“I seek your cooperation and collaboration at all times as we pursue our goal of a one trillion-dollar economy. Let us stay focused and united,” Tinubu said.

According to him, Nigeria is on the right path to building a great nation that will work for everyone.

“Let us not get distracted by a tiny segment of our population that still sees things through the prisms of politics, ethnicity, region and religion,” the president said. (NAN)