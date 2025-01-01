2025: NYCN tasks Youths on Patriotism unity, selflessness

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has declared 2025 the year of the youth and asked young Nigerians to reflect on shared responsibility to the country and renew their commitment to the nation’s prosperity.

Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, President and Secretary Board of Trustees, NYCN in a new year message called for Patriotism, unity, selflessness, and prioritizing the collective good over personal interests for the development of the country.

The NYCN which said the new year represents a fresh start for the nation asked the youths to “seize this moment to reaffirm our commitment to the nation’s progress, unity, and active participation in governance.”

The message said patriotism goes beyond mere loyalty to the country; “it embodies a deep dedication to the well-being of the nation and its people. Patriotism calls for unity, selflessness, and prioritizing the collective good over personal interests. This year, the NYCN urges the youth to embrace these values, as they are essential for building a stronger, more united nation.”

Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo therefore said, “NYCN hereby declares 2025 as the Year of the Youth, a time for young Nigerians to step up, take responsibility, and take action. The challenges facing the country require the collective effort of all citizens, and the youth must be at the forefront of this movement.

“2025 should be a year of opportunity, transformation, and active participation. Let this be the year when young Nigerians come together to contribute to their communities, strive for excellence in their respective fields, and take leadership positions in all sectors of society.

“NYCN expresses its sincere gratitude to the Nigerian government, civil society organizations, and all stakeholders who continue to support youth empowerment and development. We also reaffirm our commitment to working collaboratively with these partners to ensure that 2025 is a year of progress and success for the nation. The time has come for Nigeria’s youth to rise, embrace their power, and play an essential role in the growth and development of the country.”

The message which called for active participation in governance as key to development, stressed “the importance of youth taking an active role in shaping Nigeria’s future. Young people must move beyond passive observation and take responsibility for the country’s direction.

“This means seizing opportunities to get involved in leadership roles, participating in policy discussions, and supporting initiatives that promote good governance. It is time for youth to take ownership of their future, contributing innovation, responsibility, and vision to build a better nation.

“The NYCN further urges Nigerian youth to be more involved in political processes. Governance is not just about holding positions of power; it involves engaging in public discussions and influencing the policies and laws that shape society. The youth should be actively engaged in policy advocacy to ensure that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed. Whether through voting, volunteering, or holding elected office, young people must play an active and visible role in the political life of the country.

“In addition to increased political involvement, the government must play its part in creating an environment conducive to youth development. The NYCN advocates for greater investment in programs that promote skill development, create job opportunities, and encourage entrepreneurship.”