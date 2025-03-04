2025 Hajj sacrosanct, I won’t let Tinubu down – NAHCON chairman

Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh, has vowed to not let President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians in his determination to deliver the 2025 Hajj exercise.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abdullahi Saleh, stated that the commission is committed to deliver on its mandate, especially the 2025 Hajj exercise.

He said arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the 2025 Hajj remains inviolable, saying all registered pilgrims would have value for their money.

The chairman added that the commission is already making significant progress in its commitment to improving the Hajj experience for all Nigerian pilgrims.

Abdullahi Saleh said, “I want to assure His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that NAHCON under my watch will not let him and Nigerians down, as the 2025 Hajj exercise remains inviolable.

“In accordance with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are committed to upholding the ideals and principles that have guided the commission over the years.

“I also assure Nigerians, especially the intending pilgrims that they will thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and NAHCON based on the outcome of the 2025 Hajj.

“The president is standing by his word. He is giving us all the necessary support. We will not take his trust for granted. We will not rest on our oars.

“Based on this, we must thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and VICE President Kashim Shettima for entrusting us with the task of steering pilgrimage affairs.

“The commission has recorded some successes notable among them is the recovery of over five billion naira for services not rendered to pilgrims during the 2023 Hajj, which has demonstrated our commitment to accountability and safeguarding Nigerian pilgrims’ interests.

“We have also been working with the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure timely issuance of passports for intending pilgrims.

“We are gradually implementing some significant initiatives to ensure smooth conduct of the 2025 Hajj exercise especially with regards to providing befitting welfare services to our pilgrims.”

However, Professor Abdullahi Sale called on stakeholders to continue to support the commission’s initiatives.