2025 Hajj: ‘Only 200 of 1,400 intending pilgrims register in Taraba’

Only 200 intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj have registered with the Taraba State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board.

Hamza Baba Muri, the board’s public relations officer, disclosed this in a chat with Daily Trust on Monday.

Muri said despite being allocated with 1,400 seats by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), this year’s figure of intending pilgrims registered so far in Taraba is the “lowest in decades” of Hajj operations in the state.

According to him, last year, 1007 pilgrims performed the Hajj from Taraba State.

“Due to the number of registered intending pilgrims, the board is embarking on a state-wide tour to attract more people to pay for the Hajj. All the local government areas will be visited and it is the hope of the Board that the number of pilgrims from the state for this year’s will increase,” he added.