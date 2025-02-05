2025 hajj: NAHCON extends payment to Feb 10

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced an extension of the deadline for 2025 Hajj registration to February 10, 2025.

Recall that the commission had made January 31 as the deadline for the Hajj payment.

But NAHCON in a statement by its Assistant Director Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the decision followed appeals on behalf of intending pilgrims who were unable to complete their registration on time.

Usara said the extension was announced during a Zoom meeting between NAHCON and key Hajj stakeholders on the night of Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

She said the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, urged Executive Secretaries (ES) of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards to cooperate with NAHCON to ensure timely transfer of funds which is crucial for securing accommodations that had been inspected and booked.

“It is important to note that Saudi Arabia has set February 14, 2025, as the deadline for contract signings. This means all payments must reach the designated IBAN account in Saudi Arabia before that date to be recognised on the e-track (Nusuk Masar) registration portal. Given the time required for international transfers, early remittance is essential.”

The Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, proposed that pilgrims who can afford the Hajj fare—excluding the $500 Basic Travel Allowance (BTA)—should proceed with their payments while sourcing the travel allowance separately.

He noted that some pilgrims fell short by ₦200,000, preventing them from completing their payments despite reaching the required Hajj fare amount.

Supporting the chairman’s call, Malam Idris Almakura, ES of Nasarawa and Chairman of the Forum of States, advised his colleagues to remit available funds immediately rather than waiting for the deadline.

He emphasised the importance of transferring funds before the physical meeting scheduled for Tuesday.