2025 Hajj: Kaduna Intending Pilgrims asked to deposit N8.4m by Dec 31

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency has said intending pilgrims for 2025 are required to pay a minimum deposit of N8.4 million by December 31, 2024.

This is just as the agency announced the commencement of registration for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage on the state.

Yunusa Mohammed Abdullahi, the agency’s Public Relations Officer who disclosed this in a radio programme in the state, said the

registration process is now open across all the 23 local government areas of the state.

He emphasised the importance of strict adherence to registration guidelines by local government registration officers.

He explained further that to accommodate the unique circumstances of farmers, the agency had implemented a flexible payment plan.

“Farmers are required to pay an initial deposit of N4.5 million, with the remaining balance due after the harvest season and within the specified timeframe,” he said.

He said as the Hajj season approached, the agency urged all intending pilgrims to initiate the registration process promptly and adhere to the established guidelines.