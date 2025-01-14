2025 Hajj: FCT fixes January 30 deadline for registration

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has fixed the 30th of January as the new deadline for the registration of intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj exercise.

A statement from the spokesperson of the Board, Mohammed Lawal Aliyu said the new deadline was a result of an adjustment by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) of the 2025 calendar directing state Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards and Agencies to remit all collections by the 1st of February.

The statement disclosed that the Board had so far exhausted over 40% of its allocation for this year’s Hajj since the commencement of the registration in September last year.

He called on the intending pilgrims to utilise the opportunity to deposit the hajj before the new deadline to benefit from the Board’s outstanding services during the operations.

The spokesperson disclosed that prospective Intending Pilgrims are to deposit a

minimum of (N8, 400,000.00) only via a bank draft from any commercial bank payable to FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abuja to book their seat across the six area councils and the head office of the Board located at the central business district, Abuja pending the release of the actual fare by the NAHCON.

He stressed that the registration was on a first come–first–served basis via a bank draft in line with the principle of fairness in the services of residents of the territory.

The statement explained that Intending Pilgrims who have made deposits but could not participate in previous hajj exercises and still have their money with the board are to ensure that they top up their payment to reach the minimum deposit before the new deadline to book for a seat.