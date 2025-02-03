2025 FCT School Sports Festival kicks off today

Barring last minute hitches, the second edition of the Nyesom Ezenwo Wike FCT School Sports Festival will commence today just as organisers have promised a level playing field for all participants.

The Games, which bring together hundreds of students from various schools across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), competing for laurels at eight centres, aim to unearth hidden talents, promote sportsmanship, teamwork, and healthy competition among young athletes.

Mr Hashimu Adamu, the Director of School Sports under the Education Secretariat, has stated that new measures have been put in place to enhance transparency and fairness, assuring all the schools, both public and private that fair play is a top priority.

“We are committed to creating an environment where every student can compete fairly. We have taken significant steps to ensure that the games are conducted with integrity,” he stated.

According to Hashimu, this year’s FCT school sports festival promises an extraordinary showcase of talents, featuring public and private schools competing at the primary, junior, and senior secondary levels.

He highlighted that the festival will include a wide range of sporting activities such as track events: 100m, 200m, 400m, relays, and long-distance races.

Other events will include field activities like high jump, long jump, shot put, and javelin; as well as team sports such as football, volleyball, basketball, and handball.

It will also feature board games like chess, scrabble, and traditional games such as ayo and ludo.