The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is set to mark its 50th anniversary in 2025 and to celebrate this milestone, the ECOWAS Commission is organizing the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, scheduled for March 1, 2025, in Abuja.

The event will feature two race categories: a 21km half-marathon and a 5km fun run, and is expected to draw participants from across the continent and beyond.

According to a statement by Olukayode Thomas, Director of Communications & Media for the ECOWAS Marathon, the 5km race will begin at Eagle Square and finish at the ECOWAS Commission in Asokoro, Abuja. The 21km half-marathon will start and end at the ECOWAS Commission.

Race Director Gabriel Okon announced that the marathon is open to all categories of runners.

“The event is for elites and fun runners and other classes of fitness enthusiasts from across the continent, all vying for their share of over $71,000 in prize money”.

“The marathon is not only a celebration of athleticism but also a showcase of unity and the vibrant spirit of the region.”

“The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon is more than a race; it’s a symbol of unity, empowerment and engagement of our youths and a celebration of healthy living. We are thrilled to welcome runners from across Africa and beyond to join this extraordinary event.”

Okon also revealed that the prize money for the 5km race has been increased, with the top ten finishers receiving cash prizes.

Registered runners will receive official race certificates, finisher medals, running vests, number bibs, participant guides, and other surprise gifts.