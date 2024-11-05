2025 budget: Yobe earmarks N156.9bn to revitalise economy

The Yobe State Government has allocated N156.9 billion from its N320.8 billion 2025 budget proposal to boost the state’s economy.

Governor Mai Mala Buni presented the proposal to the state assembly last week for consideration and approval.

The 2025 Appropriations Bill tagged “Budget of Economic Consolidation and Poverty Reduction” was presented to the state assembly on Thursday.

Governor Buni said N144,036,787,000 representing 44.9% was proposed as recurrent expenditure while the sum of N176,774,213,000 representing 55.1% was for capital expenditure.

The N156.9 billion, according to the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Muhammad Garba Gagiyo, aims to revitalise the state’s economy, which has suffered extensive damage over the last 15 years due to Boko Haram insurgency.

Briefing newsmen on Monday in Damaturu, the state capital, Gagiyo explained that the N156.9 billion would fund the revival of state-owned industries, support small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) and enhance economic empowerment initiatives.

He said planned expenditures include the procurement and distribution of modern sewing machines, deep-freezer refrigerators, and start-up kits to assist underprivileged citizens.

He added that a targeted cash support programme is set to benefit women, SMEs, farmers and individuals with disabilities across Yobe’s 178 electoral wards, encouraging self-employment and economic resilience.

Gagiyo also noted that last year, the state government allocated N9.5 billion to support thousands of beneficiaries across the state’s 17 local government areas.