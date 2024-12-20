2025 budget: Tinubu, Shettima’s trips, refreshments to gulp N9.4bn

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima will spend N9.36 billion on local and foreign travels as well as refreshments in the coming year.

This is contained in the details of the 2025 Appropriation Bill released by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

The president had, on Wednesday, present the N49.7 trillion 2025 budget proposals to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The fiscal document is christened: ‘Restoration Budget, Securing peace and building prosperity.’

According to the budget proposal, Tinubu will spend N7.44 billion on travels and refreshments; while Shettima will spend N1.9 billion for same.

The president’s international travels in 2025 will gulp N6.14 billion; and his local trips, N873.9 million.

Also, the sum of N431.6 million was earmarked for Tinubu’s refreshments and meals as well as foodstuffs and catering supplies.

The vice president’s international travels in 2025 will gulp N1.31 billion; and local trips, N417.5 million.

Refreshments and meals as well as foodstuff and catering supplies for the vice president will gulp N186.02 million.

In 2024, President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, and First Lady Remi Tinubu spent not less than N5.24 billion on local and foreign travel between January and March 2024, according to an analysis of the travel expenses using GovSpend, a civic tech platform that tracks and analyses the Federal Government’s spending.

Presidency to spend N10.6bn on cars, honorarium, fuel, SAs office

The Office of the President also proposed N4,760,035,960 for vehicles, with N3,661,566,123 for the purchase of State House operational vehicles and N1 billion for the replacement of Sport Utility Vehicle (SUVs).

Another N255,728,214 was budgeted for purchase of cars, with N127,864,107 set aside for the procurement of SUVS for the president and vice president as well as N127,864,107 for the purchase of operational vehicles at the Presidential Conference Car Unit (CCU) fleet.

The sum of N5,938,883,548 was proposed for honorarium, construction for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants’ Office Complex and fuel for generators.

The budget proposals showed that N2,118,521,128 was earmarked for sitting allowance/honorarium, N1,989,579,359 for fuel and N1,830,783,061 (billion) is for construction of office complex for SAs and SSAs.

2025 Appropriation Bill scales second reading

The National Assembly yesterday passed the N49.7tn ‘Restoration’ Budget for a second reading.

The budget was passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives after various deliberations on the bill’s general principles by senators and members of the House of Representatives at their separate sittings.

In the Senate, the budget was passed and referred to the Committee on Appropriations after being put to a voice vote by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the session.

Similarly, in the House of Representatives, the appropriation bill was passed for second reading and referred to the House Committee on Appropriation for further legislative actions.

Also, the House also passed through Second Reading, a Bill to extend the capital component of the 2024 Budget to June 30th, 2025.

The bill was presented on the floor of the House by the House Leader, Rep. Julius Ihonvere.

It was titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend the Appropriation Act, 2024 to extend the Implementation of the Capital Component of the Appropriation Act, 2024 from 31 December, 2024 to 30 June 2025 and for Related Matters (HB.2023).’

Meanwhile, both chambers of the National Assembly have adjourned sittings to January 14, 2025, to observe recess for the yuletide celebrations.