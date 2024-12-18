2025 budget: Security, infrastructure take lion’s share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday presented a budget of N47.96 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly with defence and security taking the lion’s share of N4.91 trillion.

This is followed by infrastructure, which has N4.06 trillion, education N3.52 trillion and health N2.48 trillion.

The President who didn’t mention the allocations to other sectors however, said, the 2025 budget is “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity.”