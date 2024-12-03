2025 Budget: Education takes lion’s share as Uba Sani Proposes N790bn

Governor Uba Sani has presented a budget proposal of N790 billion for the year 2025, which prioritizes critical sectors like infrastructure, human capital development, security, and agriculture.

Presenting the draft budget at the chambers of Kaduna State House of Assembly on Monday, the Governor said that his administration adopted a conservative but strategic approach to resource allocation, given the prevailing financial headwinds.

The Governor disclosed that the 2025 budget earmarked N553 billion for Capital Expenditure while N237 billion is for Recurrent Expenditure.

SPONSOR AD

According to him, ‘’the capital allocation reflects our continued focus on infrastructure, with particular emphasis on rural roads, healthcare facilities, education infrastructure, and housing projects.

‘’We have deliberately focused on projects that will have a lasting impact on the economic wellbeing of our citizens,’’ the Governor further emphasized.

Governor Uba Sani pointed out that N206.6billion has been allocated to education, representing 26.14% of the 2025 budget proposal.

‘’ This will fund the construction of new schools, the rehabilitation of existing ones, the recruitment and capacity development of teachers, and the provision of learning materials,’’ he added.

The Health sector has been allocated N127 billion, which is 16.07% of the budget, Governor Uba Sani said, explaining that the amount will be used ‘’ to upgrade our healthcare facilities, procure medical equipment, and expand our mobile healthcare services, ensuring that no community is left behind in access to quality healthcare.’’

The Governor said that N106 billion, which is 13.14% of the 2025 budget, has been earmarked for Infrastructure, adding that the administration will ‘’focus on completion of ongoing road construction, rural electrification, water supply and other critical public works across the State.’’

He said that N74 billion or 9. 36% of the budget will be devoted to agriculture, promising that ‘’we will invest in agricultural innovation, providing support for smallholder farmers, promoting agro-processing, and expanding irrigation projects.’’

According to him, N11.2 billion has been allocated for Security to enhance ‘’the capacity of our state security agencies, purchasing equipment, and supporting community policing efforts.’’

Governor Uba Sani also said that Social Welfare has been allocated N9.8 billion or 1.24% of next year’s budget, to cover ‘’the expansion of social safety nets, including support for the elderly, women and children under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, as well as other social interventions programmes targeted at the poor and vulnerable, to be conducted by the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.’’

He said that the 2025 draft Budget represents a bold commitment to the future of Kaduna State.

The Governor said that ‘’it is a reflection of our determination to drive inclusive development, create jobs, improve infrastructure, and invest in the people of Kaduna State. We remain steadfast in our resolve to build a state that is safe, prosperous, and equitable for all.’’

The Governor reminded that ‘’the budget process has been consultative, and we have engaged widely with the people of Kaduna State to ensure that the budget reflects their aspirations, addresses their concerns, and lays a solid foundation for long-term development.

He thanked the legislators and all stakeholders for their contributions and support, adding that ‘’the feedback from the Town Hall meetings, engagements with civil society groups, and inputs from various sectors have been invaluable in shaping the framework of the 2025 draft budget.’’

While urging the House of Assembly to give the budget the necessary support it deserves, he promised that they will ‘’ work together to turn these plans into reality.’’

‘’The 2025 fiscal year will be a year of transformation, and with your cooperation, we shall continue to make Kaduna State a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,’’ he added.

Governor Uba Sani also highlighted his administration’s achievements in 2024 in the areas of safety and security, upgrade of infrastructure, housing development, trade and investment, agriculture, Human Capital Development, Health and Social Welfare.

On Safety and Security, he said that government has recruited and trained 7,000 Personnel of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS) to enhance security across the State.

‘’We distributed 150 Hillux Security Vehicles and 500 Patrol Motorcycles to all security operatives in the State. We constructed the maiden Kaduna State Forensic Laboratory and Training Center,’’ he added.

The Governor said that his administration has ‘’recorded major milestones in the conflict – impacted Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kachia, Kajuru and Kagarko LGAs. ‘’

‘’Through the efforts of the Peace Dialogue Group established by the Kaduna State Government in collaboration with federal agencies and security services, peace has returned to Birnin Gwari.

‘’I was in Birnin Gwari on Thursday, 28th November 2028 to reopen the famous and strategic Kara Livestock Market, thus signaling the commencement of commercial activities. The long abandoned Birnin Gwari Road is now back to life,’’ he added.

He said Kaduna State is partnering with local and international investors to frontally address our housing deficit, adding that ‘’we have successfully reduced housing deficit in the state through the development of 300 housing units at Millennium City, Kaduna.’’

‘’The first phase of the construction of mass housing for the less privileged at Kaduna Economic City is about 95% completed. This project is a partnership between Qatar Charity and the Kaduna State Government,’’ he said.

Governor Uba Sani disclosed that his government has attracted over $503 million worth of actualized investments to the State. Amongst them are 4 Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), namely: Sunagrow International Oil Ltd for the construction of $50 Million Soya Bean Oil Refining Plant, StarAgric West Africa Ltd for the establishment of the Kaduna Agri-Market System Initiative, Qatar Sanabil Kaduna Economic City Project, and Ming Xing Lithium Processing Plant. ‘’

‘’We are finalizing arrangements for the commencement of the Special Agricultural Processing Zone (SAPZ), a partnership between the Kaduna State Government and the African development Bank (AfDB),’’ he added.

The Kaduna State Government, through the Kaduna State Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA), has supported 8,649 nano and micro businesses with grants to expand their business operations, he disclosed.

The Governor said that ‘’the support ranged from N300,000, N200,000, N150,000, N100,000, to N50,000. The A Kori Talauchi program, led by the Kaduna State Government, empowered 4,912 underserved women across the state.’’

‘’In the Second Phase of Palliatives Distribution, 128 trucks of Rice and Maize were distributed. A total of N4.2 Billion in cash was distributed to the less privileged. N6.6 Billion was spent on payment of pension and gratuities, as well as death benefits.

‘’ The State Government provided relief materials to over 40,000 Internally Displaced Persons across Kaduna State under the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA). 500 Women, Youths and Food Vendors were trained on Briquettes Making to reduce the use of Charcoal and Other Carbon Related Fuel,’’ he added.