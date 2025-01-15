2025 budget defence: Appearance and key facts

By Fabian Benjamin

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday 13th January, 2025 appeared before the Joint Committee of both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Finance to defend its 2025 budget proposal, in compliance with statutory requirements. It is crucial to note that what JAMB on the prompting of the Committee presented was not the 2024 expenditure but solely the 2025 budget proposal, which meant that claims regarding humongous spending in 2024 on meals or fumigation, security and cleaning are totally unfounded.

During this session there was no presentation of any 2024 expenditure of N1.1 billion for feeding or N850 million for fumigation.

Among the items included in the 2025 budget proposal is the provision of one meal per day for the 2,300 staff members (cleaners/security inclusive) of the Board nationwide, covering all working days throughout the year. Over the past two years, the cost of providing this meal for headquarters staff (on the 2 offices in the Board) was N1, 200 per day, per staff. However, due to rising food prices, vendors have requested an increase to N2, 200 (including 13.5% taxes). Based on this new price, the total cost for providing meals for 2,300 staff members throughout the working days in 2025 is projected to be N1.27 billion. Nevertheless, JAMB has budgeted N1.1 billion for this purpose.

The initiative to provide meals is a recognition of the sensitive responsibilities of JAMB staff. To minimize their exposure to the public during working hours and avoid the danger that eating in the offices posed to ICT infrastructure, the management sought and obtained approval to start providing lunch at the Headquarters, with plans to extend this initiative to all the offices nationwide, in response to consistent requests from outstation employees; we plan to commence the initiative to all the 2,300 workers of the Board.

Another significant provision in the budget proposal is the N850 million earmarked for the emolument of outsourced cleaners, security personnel, cleaning materials, fumigation services and tax. In compliance with government policy on outsourcing, JAMB has engaged firms and agencies that provide 386 security personnel and 194 cleaners across its over forty offices and PTC centers nationwide. The N850 million proposed in the budget proposal covers running and operational costs, with only N2 million specifically earmarked for fumigation services for the year. (It was less than N1million in 2024) This budget reflects the recent salary review mandated by the government, and it is misleading to suggest that a meaningful portion of the budget is solely dedicated to fumigation when the least paid of the security men earns the minimum pay of N30, 000.00 which is now projected to be N70, 000.00 while cleaners pay would be at least doubled.

This clarification is vital to prevent misinformation in the public space, as the submitted provisions represent a budget proposal rather than expenditures already incurred by the Board in 2024.

All capital, overhead, and operational costs of the Board are met from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the Board. While the government covers the salaries of only pensionable JAMB staff.

Additionally, clarification is needed regarding the N6.4 billion proposed for “Local Travel and Transport (Training)” for the over 10,500 staff and other officials to be assigned to conduct the 2025 UTME- mock examination and other engagements. The template provided for Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) mandates that all expenditures peculiar to JAMB be categorized under this heading. The Board is not allowed to create any other heading.

As a Government Owned Enterprise, JAMB is compelled to comply with the Budget Information Management Monitoring System (BIMMS) for GOEs and that explains why the amount was lumped under the heading but with asterisk and details provided on the succeeding page of the submission which the Board was disallowed to explain.

JAMB remains committed to managing its resources prudently, aligning with the requirements and expectations of the nation’s leadership.

Fabian Benjamin, Ph.D, is JAMB’s spokesperson