2025: Benue gov presents N550bn budget, Adamawa SEC approves N486bn

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has presented a budget of N550.1 billion for the 2025 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The new estimate marks a significant increase of 47.5% compared to the N225.7 billion budget for 2024.

The budget allocates N212.2 billion to the administrative sector, which receives the largest share, followed by the economic sector at N196.6 billion.

The social sector is allocated N115.5 billion while the law and justice sector receives the lowest share of N26.6 billion.

Capital expenditure is set at N374.7 billion, reflecting a 71.5% increase from the 2024 revised budget. Recurrent expenditure is proposed at N175.4 billion, representing a 13.55% rise over the 2024 revised figure.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State Executive Council (SEC) has approved a budget proposal of N486 billion for the 2025 fiscal year.

James Iliya, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, disclosed this to newsmen after the council’s meeting chaired by the deputy governor, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta in Yola.

The council also authorised the procurement of a residential property in Madagali Local Government Area, which will be converted into a High Court at a cost of N186,202,500.

Iliya explained that the goal of acquiring the property is to decentralise court services across the state’s 21 local government areas, making litigation services more accessible to the people.