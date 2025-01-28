2025 AFCON: Nigeria draw Tunisia, Tanzania, Uganda in Group C

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group C for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for December 22 to January 18, 2026, in Morocco.

Finalists at the last edition in Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria will tread tackles against former AFCON winners the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, the Taifa of Tanzania and the Cranes of Uganda.

As hosts of the AFCON for the first time ever, in 1980, the Eagles battled the Taifa Stars in the tournament opening match, complete with their highly-rated team captain Leodegar Tenga and the enigmatic goalkeeper Jona Pondamali. Nigeria won 3-1 and went ahead to win their first continental title.

SPONSOR AD

Twenty years later, as co-hosts (with Ghana), Nigeria played Tunisia in their first match of the tournament, beating the Carthage Eagles 4-2 in Lagos. The Super Eagles went all the way to the Final, losing to Cameroon only after a penalty shootout.

The Carthage Eagles pipped the Super Eagles by a lone goal in the Round of 16 at the finals in Cameroon three years ago, ending the sweet run of the three-time champions.

Uganda have always proved a tough nut to crack for Nigeria, including a 2-1 win over the Eagles at the 1978 finals in Ghana that condemned Nigeria to the third-place match. Nigeria won that third-place match after Tunisia abandoned the match in the 42nd minute.

Hosts and 1976 winners Morocco head group A that also includes 2012 champions Zambia, 1972 runners-up Mali and Comoros that will be playing in only their second championship.

Cup holders Cote d’Ivoire head group F and must negotiate a tricky pool that also has five-time champions Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique, while seven-time winners Egypt are at war with 1996 hosts and champions South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe in group B.

2021 winners Senegal are at loggerheads with two-time winners Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin Republic and Botswana in group D, while 1990 and 2019 winners Algeria will confront Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan in group E.

GROUP A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

GROUP B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

GROUP C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tunisia

GROUP D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin Republic, Botswana

GROUP E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

GROUP F: Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique