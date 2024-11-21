2024 Sheroes Cup: Heartland Queens, Nasarawa Amazon, Bayelsa Queens record wins

Match Day 3 of the 2024 Sheroes Cup delivered excitement, with Heartland Queens and Nasarawa Amazons securing important victories.

Bayelsa Queens continued their perfect run, maintaining a 100 percent record, while Ekiti Queens were held to a draw by Abia Angels.

Ekiti Queens played out a one-all draw. Patience Yaro gave Ekiti the lead in the 35th minute with a beautiful finish but Adeshina Rose snatched a point for Abia Angels in the 76th minute of play.

SPONSOR AD

Heartland Queens smashed Nazareth Ladies with six un-replied goals Chiemere Opara scored a hat trick to scoop the Man of the Match.

Bayelsa Queens defeated Dannaz Ladies by two goals to nil. Uduakbong Monday gave Bayelsa the lead in the 31st minute while Grace Salisu doubled the lead sixteen minutes from time.

Nasarawa Amazons were in free-scoring mode as they recorded their first win of the competition with a Six- nil victory against Honey Badgers. A brace from Akereromowei Janet, an own goal by Omolola Ibidun and goals from Omosuyi Ayowumi, Abdulwahab Farida and Etim Favour sealed the win.

Match Day 4 will continue with mouthwatering encounters as the battle of the Queens will see Heartland clash with Bayelsa, Nasarawa Amazons will trade blows with Ekiti Queens, Unbeaten Remo Stars Ladies face goal leaking Honey badgers and Dannaz Ladies will meet Host Naija Ratels of the FC. All matches are held at the FIFA Goal Project, Abuja.