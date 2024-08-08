2024 Olympics: Rafiatu fails to make podium finish in weightlifting

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Folashade Lawal Rafiatu
FILE PHOTO: Folashade Lawal Rafiatu

Rafiatu Lawal on Thursday in Paris could only muster fifth place position in the women’s 59 kilogramme event of the weightlifting competition at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Lawal lifted an average of 100 in the snatch and 130 in the clean and jerk for a total of 230.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that her performance placed her well away from any medal positioning, with China’s Luo Shifang winning the event’s gold medal.

Luo who set a new Olympic record with her performance had a snatch result of 107 and clean and jerk of 134 for a total of 241.

Canada’s Maude Charron had a snatch of 106 and clean and jerk of 130 for a total of 236 to claim the silver medal.

Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taipei won the bronze medal with a total of 235, scoring 105 from snatch and 130 from clean and jerk. (NAN)

