Sports
2024 Olympics: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye crashes out of wrestling event

Nigeria on Thursday lost its third entry in the six-athlete wrestling team when one of its brightest medal hopes Odunayo Adekuoroye lost 8-10 to China's…

FILE PHOTO: Team Nigeria wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye looks disappointed after she crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics

Nigeria on Thursday lost its third entry in the six-athlete wrestling team when one of its brightest medal hopes Odunayo Adekuoroye lost 8-10 to China’s Hong Kexin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adekuoroye could not stand up to Hong in the women’s freestyle 57-kilogramme event of the 2024 Olympic Games wrestling competition.

In the quarter-final match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris, both wrestlers were even by the end of the bout’s first period in spite of the Nigerian’s early lead.

But Hong pulled away in the second period, scoring technical points freely as she headed into the semi-finals.

Adekuoroye had earlier in the day in the first round overcame Algerian Chaimaa Aouissi who got injured. (NAN)

