2024 NPL draws hold August 29 in Abuja

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board has disclosed that the draw event for the 2023/2024 season will take place on Tuesday, August 29 in…

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board has disclosed that the draw event for the 2023/2024 season will take place on Tuesday, August 29 in Abuja.

According to the NPFL, the board and the 20 clubs will have the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the same day.

Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer in a notice of the AGM to all the clubs explained that the date will allow for a very effective organisation of the season’s activities.

The NPFL also reminded the clubs that players’ registration which commenced earlier will still continue and they should use the available window before kickoff to complete the documentation process for their squads.

This will be the first AGM between the clubs and the new NPL Board headed by Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye after their inauguration.

The board last week set up a Technical Committee for the selection of NPFL Team of the Month and ultimately an All-star team that would go on a tour of Spain at the instance of a top LaLiga club.

Elegbeleye, while inaugurating the nine member committee remarked that it could help the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have a nucleus of the next CHAN Eagles side.

Already the NPFL had proposed September 8 and 10 as the new kick off date for the 2023/2024 season.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...