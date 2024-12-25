2024: NAF recorded over 1,040 missions, neutralised bandit leaders in northwest –CAS

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, has highlighted the successes of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in combating banditry in the Northwest, noting the achievements of the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal E.E. Effiong, the CAS, spoke during a Christmas luncheon with troops of the Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma and 213 Forward Operating Base, held in Katsina on Wednesday.

The CAS noted that the combined efforts of the Air Component, alongside sister services and other security agencies, had significantly degraded the operational capabilities of bandit groups in the Northwest.

According to him, these efforts have neutralised many bandit leaders and their fighters, disrupted their economic sources, and led to the rescue of several kidnapped victims.

He added that air interdiction and reconnaissance missions deep into bandit enclaves had further disrupted supply lines, degraded resources, and denied the adversaries freedom of movement.

“This year alone, the Air Component flew over 1,040 missions in 1,080 sorties, accumulating over 2,300 flying hours. These efforts have shaped the operating environment and weakened the adversary’s will to fight,” he said.

The CAS commended the dedication and sacrifices of the troops, acknowledging their commitment to service despite the challenges of being away from their families during the festive season.

He assured them that their sacrifices would not go unrecognised and reiterated the NAF’s commitment to supporting the welfare of its personnel.

He appreciated the Governors of Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto states for their support to the Air Component, and also recognised the contributions of the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General OO Soyele, and the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, for their guidance and collaboration.

In his remarks, the Special Guest of Honour, Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, represented by his deputy, Hon. Faruk Lawal, appreciated the “unprecedented synergy between security forces” in the state in the fight against insecurity.

He said the combined efforts of the security agencies and the state government had liberated many communities and restored economic activities to the state.

The governor assured the security forces of the state’s continued support in order to rid the state of banditry and other forms of criminalities.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of a souvenir to the governor in appreciation of his support to the operations of the base.