2024 Kaduna International Polo set to gallop off

The much anticipated 2024 Kaduna international polo tournament has been scheduled to gallop off this weekend at the foremost Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna.

The President of Kaduna Polo Club, Mohammad Babangida who disclosed this said the event earlier scheduled for last weekend was shifted due the outbreak of the dreaded African Horse Disease in the northern part of the country

The prestigious tournament, which is one of the most competitive polo events in the country, will for the first time in its 104 years history be decided over two weeks.

SPONSOR AD

Babangida confirmed to Polo Royals that professionals from Argentina, Europe and South Africa are expected to jostle for top honours alongside top Nigerian polo patrons and players.

“The tournament committee has gone the extra mile to build in some notable innovations that would deliver good value for money and time to our esteemed sponsors, special guests and thousands of polo buffs and tourists, who will be part of the grand festival,” he said.

Vice President and Chairman Organizing Committee, General Kapeh Kazir also disclosed that the tournament will see teams jostling for the Georgian Cup that would be marking its 105th years of competition, Emir of Katsina Cup, Imani Cup and the glittering EL-Amin Cup as the major prizes at stake.

The polo fiesta would climax with the hosting of the traditional Cheque Presentation Night where corporate giants, state governments partners and individual donors usually renew their commitments to enable Kaduna Polo Club host a befitting polo festival.

Polo Royals can confirm that teams are expected from Lagos, Kano, Ibadan, Zaria, Sokoto, Abuja, Keffi, Bauchi, Minna, Jos, Yola, Port Harcourt and Maiduguri, alongside over 15 Kaduna based teams.