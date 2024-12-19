2024 Hajj: Gov Uba Sani Commends Pilgrim Agency

Governor Uba Sani has commended the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency for its exemplary performance during the 2024 Hajj exercise which earned it praises across board.

A statement issued by Barrister Tahir Umar Tahir, the Director General of Interfaith Bureau on Wednesday, said that the Governor made the commendation when the Agency submitted the Hajj 2024 report on Monday.

According to the statement, the Governor pointed out that the Pilgrims Agency completed the evacuation of all intending pilgrims to Makkah, ten days before the closing of King Abdul Azeez International Airport, which he described as unprecedented.

The Director General recalled that all of Kaduna State pilgrims landed directly at Madina, spent four days in the city, visited holy sites and historic places, before proceeding to Makkah.

Barrister Tahir also pointed out that the pilgrims spent about a week at Makkah before going to Muna, and subsequently proceeding to Arafat, adding that ‘’His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani was happy with this seamless process.’’

The statement also said that Kaduna State pilgrims were accommodated within trekking distance to Masjid al-Haram, the Grand Mosque in Makkah, adding that pilgrims got the best bargain per bed space.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria(NAHCON) adopted the pricing template of Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency and this is worthy of commendation.

“Because of the transparent manner in which the Board chose the accommodation at Makkah, the Overseer of the Pilgrims Agency has been chosen as a member of NAHCON’s Committee of Accommodation and Catering Service Providers,’’ the Governor reportedly said.

On his part, Executive Chairman of the Agency, Malam Salihu S. Abubakar, commended Governor Uba Sani for giving them a free hand to conduct the Hajj exercise.

Malam Salihu further said that the Governor also provided the Agency with the necessary support each time it needed assistance, adding that this went a long way in making the 2024 successful.

According to the statement, Malam Salihu was accompanied by other members of the Board, including Malam Baba Ahmed Rufai(Secretary), and AVM Mohammed Rabiu Dabo(rtd).

Other Board members that were present are, Malam Kasim Aminu, Imam Buhari and Ummulkulthum Mai Gwari as well as Malama Maimuna Waziri and Professor M.M Gwadabe.