2024 Hajj: FCT pilgrims to receive N61,000 refund for unrendered services

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) has announced the disbursement of approximately N270 million as refunds for services not rendered during the 2024 Hajj exercise.

Each pilgrim will receive N61,000, equivalent to 150 Riyals.

To ensure a smooth process, the board has established a committee to oversee the distribution.

SPONSOR AD

Beneficiaries are required to present proper identification, including evidence of travel, receipt, e-passport, and must appear in person.

FCT-MPWB Director, Mr Kadari Edah, emphasised that while in-person collection is mandatory, exceptions may be made for cases involving death, severe illness, or other valid circumstances.

For the 2025 Hajj exercise, the board has advised intending pilgrims to deposit N8.4 million.

Mr Edah clarified that this amount is provisional and subject to adjustment, noting that recent airline fare evaluations by NAHCON suggest the final cost might be lower than in 2024.