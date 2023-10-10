2024 Hajj: Edo gets 412 slots

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has allocated 412 Hajj slots to intending pilgrims In Edo State for the 2024 Hajj exercise in Saudi…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has allocated 412 Hajj slots to intending pilgrims In Edo State for the 2024 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The Edo State Chairman Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua disclosed this in a chat with Daily Trust on Monday in Benin City.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has allocated 412 Hajj slots to Edo state for the 2024 Hajj exercise. In 2023, 432 slots were allocated to the state.”

According to him, though this year’s Hajj slots were 20 slots less than, it is subject to increase when the state exhausts the slots given to it on or before the deadline.

He said, “NAHCON has announced N4.5 million as a deposit for the 2024 Hajj pending when the actual full payment is announced on or before the Ramadan fast next year.”

Sheike Ibrahim disclosed that intending pilgrims in the state have already commenced making Hajj deposits, adding that while some have made part payment others have paid the full amount announced by NAHCON.

According to him, the response from intending pilgrims in the state so far is very encouraging

“Intending pilgrims can make payment through bank transfer or paid cash to the board or any of the designated banks. And thereafter, the board will issue prospective pilgrim receipt on the exact amount paid, whether full or part payment”

He urged the Muslim faithful who have the intention to go for the 2024 Hajj to start making deposits to enable them to beat the deadline of February 28 given by the Saudi Authority through NAHCON.

Sheik Ibrahim said early payment is necessary because the Saudi authority has said that everything about the Hajj operation will end 50 days before Hajj to enable them to prepare for a hitch-free exercise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...