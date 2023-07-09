2024 gov’ship: Edo Central makes case for Osadebe House

Barely 15 months to the Edo 2024 governorship election, there are dissenting voices over which of the three senatorial districts should occupy Osadebe Avenue, the…

Barely 15 months to the Edo 2024 governorship election, there are dissenting voices over which of the three senatorial districts should occupy Osadebe Avenue, the state government house. While Edo Central is insisting that it is their turn, others say it should be an open contest.

As the race for who would occupy the Edo Government House in 2024 is gradually gathering momentum, some politicians in the state believe that for fairness, justice and equity, the Edo Central senatorial district (Esan ethnic group) should be given the governorship ticket. But others are of the opinion that the position should not be reduced to ethnic coloration but based on the best qualified candidate.

Edo State comprises of three senatorial districts, namely, Edo South, Edo Central, and Edo North.

Edo South, which comprises the Benin-speaking ethnic group, has seven local government areas, followed by Edo North (Afemai) with six local government areas while Edo Central (Esan) has the remaining five of the 18 local government areas in the state.

Edo South is believed to have the majority of the voting population, followed by Edo North, while Edo Central has the lowest voting population.

Interestingly, since the current dispensation began in 1999, Esan extraction only had a slot at Osadebe Avenue with Professor Osaremen Osunbor, who ruled for 18 months before he was sacked by the Appeal Court, which that validated the election of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from Edo North.

Since 1999, Chief Lucky Igbinedion from Edo South ruled the state between then and 2007, Prof Osaremen Osunbor of Edo Central ruled between May 29, 2007 and November 11, 2008, while Adams Oshiomhole of Edo North ruled between 2008 and 2016 and handed to Governor Godwin Obaseki, also of Edo South, who took over from 2016 till date.

So cumulatively, Edo South would have ruled for 16 years after Governor Obaseki completes his eight-year tenure and Edo North eight years, while Edo Central had only 18 months.

Pundits say that within these periods, Edo Central had been compensated with the position of speakership in the state House of Assembly, while the two other districts produced governors and deputy governors.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in the Edo Central senatorial district have been visiting their counterparts in Edo South and Edo North senatorial districts to push for a governor of Esan extraction.

As the event unfolds, groups have been beckoning on some politicians, such as the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie, Prof Osaremen Osunbor, serial contestant, Kenneth Imansuagbo, former Trade Union (TUC) president, Peter Esele, amongst others, to contest the 2024 governorship election.

Speaking on the development, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Charles Idahosa, said the race for the 2024 governorship election must not be reduced to ethnicity but competence and capacity to lead the people.

Idahosa, in a press conference said, “The shout by Esan extraction that it was their turn to produce the next governor is not acceptable because all the previous governorship primary elections have had Esan politicians participating, and so, that of 2024 should not be an exemption.

“There is no time elections are being conducted and tied to a particular ethnic group or senatorial district. That of Governor Obaseki was not left for the Bini alone, every other tribe took part in that election and the best person won in the primaries, so for anybody to say it is my turn is unacceptable to me.

“So, as the activities of the 2024 governorship race gather momentum, we need a true Edolite, we want a proper Edo person, not Bini, not Esan, not Afemai. Every Edo person is eminently qualified to run for the governorship of the state.”

Gideon Ikhile, a chieftain of the PDP said it was too early to be talking about the 2024 governorship race at this time.

He said it was the party that would take a decision in 2024, and party leaders have not even come together and taken a decision.

“So, when people are talking about zoning or no zoning, Esan agenda or no Esan agenda, I think wherever the governor would go to, it is the entire Edo State agenda and not sectional agenda because it is the entire state that will take the decision.

“I belong to the PDP, and when the time comes, the party will do the right thing and will zone it to the appropriate place,” he said.

A public commentator, Tony Abolo, is of the opinion that Esan people should be given the chance to lead in 2024.

He said, “As far as I am concerned, the hope and aspiration of Esan people should also be considered.”

He said the Bini are more in number and it is for that reason that they have been given more opportunities in the state than other ethnic groups.

“We believe that until you give a sense of belonging to all, we are not going to get it right, so we talk of equity and fairness to give everyone a sense of belonging in governance.

“Esan believe they have something to offer and should also be given the opportunity to let us know whether they are capable or not.

“I have lived in Benin for over 60 years, and my tendency is that Edo Central ought to get a shot at it so that they would also be incorporated and given the chance to be governor in 2024,” he said.

Tony Iyare, the public relations officer of Esan Okpa Initiative, noted that his senatorial district was not asking to be considered for the governorship of the state on the basis of ethnicity. “We are saying that Esan should be given the chance because we also have capable hands to lead like other districts,” he said.

On his part, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Washington Osifo, a lawyer, said the people should let the best emerge during the 2024 governorship election.

He said, “For me, those who said it should be based on ethnicity and those who said it should be opened for the best are all correct because you can hardly separate politics from ethnicity, religion and language.

“Again, even if you base it on ethnicity and religion, there is no district you don’t have credible, knowledgeable and capable people.”

Osifo said those who said the race should be thrown open were also right because beginning from 1999, aspirants from the three senatorial districts competed in the primaries of their parties and one eventually emerged.

“While I agree with the Edo Central that it is their turn when we look at fairness and justice, I don’t see a situation where we should ask other senatorial districts not to contest.

“The question is, when you are saying they should zone it, which political party are you referring to? So, for me, let the best emerge,” he said.

Another chieftain of the APC in Esan land who craved anonymity said Edo 2024 should not be given ethnic coloration.

“It is an Edo project, so all the districts should present acceptable candidates. I think the key thing here is for Edo Central to convince other senatorial districts to support us and bring out our best candidate,” he said.

