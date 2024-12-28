2024: Fame, fortunes, farewells in Nigerian entertainment

The year 2024 has been a remarkable one for Nigeria’s entertainment industry, with Nollywood delivering box office hits and Nigerian artistes dominating global music charts, the nation witnessed some of the most talked-about weddings and controversies that made headlines. In this feature, Weekend Trust takes you on a journey through these highlights, celebrating the stories that made this year unforgettable.

Gone but not forgotten

Saratu Gidado – Daso

SPONSOR AD

In April 2024, the Hausa film industry was plunged into mourning with the announcement of the sudden death of famous actress Saratu Gidado also known as ‘Daso’. The actress died in her sleep at her home in the Kano metropolis.

John Okafor (Mr Ibu)

John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, was a celebrated Nigerian actor and comedian known for his roles in over 200 Nollywood films. Born on October 17, 1961, in Umunekwu, Enugu State Nigeria, he became a household name through his comedic portrayals that resonated with audiences nationwide. Tragically, Mr. Ibu passed away on March 2, 2024, in Lekki, Lagos State, after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

El-Mu’az Birniwa

In early December 2024, famous Kannywood singer Muhammad Mu’azu Birniwa popularly known as El-Muaz Birniwa died. The singer, according to sources close to the Hausa filmmaking industry, slumped while playing a football match in Kaduna. The match was said to have been organised to celebrate the marriage of one of his colleagues in the industry Auta Waziri who is also a singer. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Amaechi Muonagor

Amaechi Muonagor was a veteran Nigerian actor, comedian, and producer, known for his roles in films such as “Aki na Ukwa,” “Karishika,” and “Igodo.” In 2016, he was reported to be suffering from diabetes, which led to his withdrawal from the film industry. In 2023, he suffered a stroke that resulted in partial paralysis of his left leg. He passed away on March 24, 2024, due to kidney failure, at the age of 62.

Fati Slow

In May 2024, veteran Kannywood actress Fatima Usman popularly known in the Hausa entertainment industry as Fati Slow died. The actress who has been in the entertainment sector for over two decades died in a town called Adasha which is close to Sudan after a protracted illness. The death was announced by her colleague in the entertainment industry Mansura Isa when she posted the news on her verified Facebook account.

Charles Olumo (Agbako)

Alhaji Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, known professionally as Charles Olumo or Agbako, was a veteran Nigerian actor from Abeokuta, Ogun State. Born in July 1923, he began his acting career in 1953 and became a prominent figure in Yoruba-language films. He passed on October 31, 2024, at the age of 101, leaving behind a legacy that spanned over seven decades.

Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu was a multifaceted Nigerian entertainer, known for her work as a singer, actress, journalist, and politician. As a musician, she was celebrated for soulful hits like “One Love” and “You and I.” Onwenu’s extensive career made her a cultural icon in Nigeria. She passed away on July 31, 2024, at the age of 72, leaving a lasting impact on the nation’s entertainment industry.

Dayo Adewunmi (Sule Suebebe)

Veteran Nollywood actor Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known by his stage name Sule Suebebe, was renowned for his roles in Yoruba-language films. He passed away on June 12, 2024.

Most streamed artistes of the year

Asake

Asake was named as the most streamed Nigerian artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa on Spotify wrapped in 2024. His hit songs like “Fuji Vibe” and “Active” continued to dominate playlists but locally and internationally. His success wasn’t just about the music. Asake’s performances during his global tours in the U.S. and Europe helped him reach new audiences. He sold out shows in iconic venues like London’s O2 Academy and connected with fans through energetic stage performance.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy once again reminded his fans why he’s called the “African Giant.” Even though he’s been in the game for years, 2024 proved he still has the magic. His hits like Tshwala Bam remix, collaborations with international stars like J. Cole, and a carefully curated album rollout kept him at the top.

Rema

If there’s one artiste who knows how to appeal to Gen Z, its Rema. The young Benin star has kept the momentum going after the global success of “Calm Down.” His ability to mix trap with Afrobeat made his sound fresh and relatable. TikTok was a huge factor in Rema’s popularity this year. His songs including, Ozeba, Hehehe and Yayo became viral sensations, with fans across the world creating dance challenges and covers. Social media turned his music into more than just audio; it became a pop culture movement.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr carved her spot among the best this year. Her hit songs like “No Bad Vibes” and “Woman Commando” were on repeat for many fans most especially Heartbreak Song which featured American Star, Giveon. Her bold fashion sense also played a role. Ayra became a style icon, and her visuals helped amplify her music. As one of the leading female voices in Afrobeat, she inspired fans, especially young women, to dream big.

Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez became the voice of the streets in 2024. His music, filled with raw emotion and stories of struggle, connected deeply with everyday Nigerians. Tracks like “Doha” and “Santorini” were instant hits. What made Seyi stand out was his consistency. He released several projects this year, ensuring fans always had something new to enjoy. His street credibility and ability to balance mainstream appeal with authentic storytelling kept him in the spotlight.

Davido

Davido continued his reign as one of Afrobeat’s biggest stars. His album “Timeless” remained on top charts for most of the year, thanks to its mix of upbeat tracks and heartfelt lyrics. Davido’s collaborations with global stars like Chris Brown gave him an extra push, introducing his music to new audiences. His loyal fan base, the 30BG, ensured his songs stayed on repeat, showing just how much love he commands.

Odumodu Black

Odumodu Black emerged in 2024 as one of Nigeria’s most exciting new artistes, transforming the music scene with his raw skill and appealing approach. Odumodu Black rapidly became a household name, making waves across social media and streaming platforms with songs like “Declan Rice” and “Siri”. What genuinely defined him was his straightforwardness. Odumodu Black’s lyrics, packed with wit and street-smart wisdom, struck an emotional appeal with young Nigerians who recognised themselves in his music. He didn’t just make songs; he wrote anthems that became the soundtrack to a generation’s challenges, successes, and hopes. In 2024, Odumodu Black was more than just an artist; he represented a movement.

Shallipopi

Shallipopi’s rule in 2024 was nothing short of spectacular. Shallipopi’s unusual style and creative talent elevated him from Nigeria’s streets to international airwaves, making him an unmistakable presence in the Nigerian music business. Songs like “Cast” and “Order” became street anthems, with followers repeating every word. Shallipopi’s music became unique as it captured the dark realities of street life while retaining an appealing energy that was hard to ignore.

Top Nigerian films of the year

Kannywood

First is the epic Hausa film “Mai Martaba.” The film is said to have been selected by the Nigerian Official Selection Committee for the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars.

The film highlights themes of love, greed, and betrayal in an ancient African kingdom that once experienced a trade boom through the Trans-Saharan trade exchange, which was short-lived due to a fierce internal power struggle among the powerful Agadasawa ruling clan.

Second is the TV series ‘Labarina’ which has attracted a huge viewership in the year 2024, despite being a TV series. The storyline of the series had indeed attracted the attention of Hausa film fans across the globe.

Another film that made waves in 2024 is the TV series ‘Manyan Mata’. This film succeeded in making viewers glued to their TV sets every day to watch the series. Other Hausa films such as ‘Gidan Sarauta, Kwana Casa’in and ‘Gidan Badamasi’ also made waves in 2024.

Nollywood

Queen Lateefah

The story follows Lateefah Adeleke, a businesswoman whose facade of wealth unravels, revealing her humble beginnings. Directed by Adeoluwa Owu and produced by Wumi Toriola, this drama became the highest-grossing Nigerian film of 2024, earning over N357 million. The cast include Wunmi Toriola, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Ajosepo

This comedy-drama, directed by Kayode Kasum, tells the tale of a young couple’s wedding plans disrupted by family secrets. It grossed N257.2 million, making it one of the year’s top earners. Starring Muyiwa Ademola, Tomike Adeoye, Mike Afolarin, Mercy Aigbe, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson.

Ajakaju: Beasts of Two Worlds

The Yoruba-language film featuring Eniola Ajao achieved significant success, grossing N252.8 million. The film reached the N100 million mark within five days of release, boasting of its popularity. Other stars include Odunlade Adekola, Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo, and Bimbo Akintola.

Lakatabu

This crime thriller stood out among indigenous releases, grossing ₦202.2 million. It’s gripping narrative captivated audiences, contributing to its box office success. “Lakatabu” is a 2024 Nigerian crime drama directed by Odunlade Adekola, who also stars as the titular character. The film revolves around themes of corruption, betrayal, and social insecurity, portraying the transformation of Lakatabu from a loyal enforcer to a feared criminal mastermind.

Top weddings of the year

Davido and Chioma

On June 25, 2024, Nigerian music superstar Davido and his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland, celebrated their union in a lavish wedding ceremony at Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was graced by prominent figures, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sadiya Gyale

In July 2024, ace Kannywood actress Sadiya Muhammad Tukur popularly known in the entertainment industry as Sadiya Gyale married for the second time. The actress married Alhaji Mustapha Umar, and she relocated to another city to begin a new married life.

Kunle Remi

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi welcomed the New Year by sharing a loved-up photo of himself and his wife, marking one of the earliest celebrity weddings of 2024. The couple tied the knot in January with majority of Nollywood stars gracing the event to show their love and support to the couple.

Auta Waziri

In November 2024, famous Kannywood Hausa singer Abdullahi Abubakar Auta popularly known as Auta Waziri married his heart throb Halima Mustapha. The wedding took place in Kaduna state.

Veekee James

Nigeria’s creative fashion designer and musician Veekee James had a talk-of-the-town traditional and themed white wedding in February 2024. The event, tagged #LoveUnbeaten24, was a cocktail of innovative attire, stunning design, and unforgettable moments.

Moses Bliss

Nigerian gospel artiste Moses Bliss surprised the internet with pictures from his engagement to Ghanaian damsel, Marie Wiseborn, in March 2024. Their wedding, rich in gospel music, exemplified a Christ-centred celebration.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja celebrated her traditional wedding to Ugo Nwoke on June 27, 2024, in Abuja. The event was a vibrant display of Idoma culture, with Sharon donning a stunning traditional outfit. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends. On June 29, 2024, Sharon and Ugo exchanged vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony, also held in Abuja.

Scandals, controversies

Bobrisky and his unending battles

It’s safe to say that no one made headlines this year as much as popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky. Bobrisky’s problems began when he received the award for the Best Dressed Female actress at Eniola Ajao’s Beast of Two Worlds (Ajanaku) film premiere in March 2024. Many expressed their displeasure with the decision, as Bobrisky is biologically known to be a man. The situation escalated so much that producer Eniola Ajao tendered a public apology for announcing the crossdresser as the best-dressed female.

Shortly after the incident, Bobrisky was picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in April on charges of money laundering and naira mutilation. The money laundering charges were later dropped, and the crossdresser pleaded guilty to naira mutilation, for which he served a 6-month jail term in Kiri-kiri correctional service in Lagos

However, after serving his jail term, Bobrisky was hit with another scandal after online activist VeryDarkMan shared a leaked audio of the crossdresser stating that he had bribed prison officials to live outside of the prison during his jail term and also EFCC officials to drop the money laundering charges against him. The House of Representatives invited VDM, Bobrisky, and EFCC to their chambers to investigate the allegations But Bobrisky never showed up. Recently, he was also picked up for questioning at the airport en route to London.

Psquare splits for the second time

It was a big blow for many Psquare fans after they found out that the duo has once again parted ways. Reports suggest that the split was due to personal and creative differences, as Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, said that his twin, Peter, was uninterested in continuing as a duo. He also accused Peter of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to have him and their older brother, Jude Okoye, arrested. As of December 2024, the duo have not publicly detailed their individual plans following the split. Given their successful solo careers during their previous separation, it is expected that they may continue to pursue individual musical journeys.

Awards

Nigeria’s loss at the 2024 Grammys was a major disappointment for many fans and artists alike. Despite the country’s vibrant music scene, which has produced global stars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems, Nigerian artises failed to secure wins in several key categories. Many had high hopes for the recognition of Afrobeat and Nigerian music, especially after the genre’s growing influence worldwide. Despite their success on streaming platforms and at other award shows, Nigerian nominees, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake and Davido were left empty-handed this year.