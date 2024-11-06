2024 Emissions Gap Report shows urgent need for climate action

he 2024 Emissions Gap Report has underscored an urgent need for more ambitious climate action to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

This is even as it says Africa faces mounting climate challenges as the global emissions gap persists.

The report finds that despite some progress, the world is still on a trajectory to reach 2.7°C of warming by the end of the Century, far exceeding the Paris Agreement targets, of which global emissions need to be cut by 45 per cent by 2030 to keep the 1.5°C target within reach.

The report, which was released by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) presented stark warnings and critical insights into the global progress, or lack thereof, in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Other key findings include that of Fossil Fuel Dependency:, where the report showed that ongoing reliance on fossil fuels remains a significant barrier.

While renewables are expanding, coal, oil, and gas continue to dominate the global energy mix, especially in regions with fast- growing energy demand, the report stressed the need for rapid and just decarbonisation of the energy sector and a shift towards renewable energy, particularly in Africa, where energy access is a pressing development issue.

It also cited Africa as a region where significant climate finance and technology transfer are crucial, adding that despite the $100 billion annual climate finance commitment made by developed nations, actual flows to Africa have lagged behind.

The report emphasises the urgent need for scaled up finance and investments in adaptation and mitigation technologies across the continent to build climate resilience.

Meanwhile, the African group of negotiators on climate change urges accelerated action ahead of COP29 to bridge the gap towards limiting global warming to 1.5°C.