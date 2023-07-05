2024 Copa America: Ancelotti to coach Brazilian team after Real Madrid contract expires

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, will take over as Brazil’s coach for the Copa America in the United States next summer. Brazilian Football Confederation, President…

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, will take over as Brazil’s coach for the Copa America in the United States next summer.

Brazilian Football Confederation, President Ednaldo Rodrigues, confirmed the news while appointing an interim coach for the next 12, Fernando Diniz.

Rodrigues said, “His (Diniz) game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti. We don’t call him an interim coach of the national team. He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti. No terms have been announced for Ancelotti’s takeover, nor has anything been said by Madrid,” DailyMail.com reports.

Ancelotti has one more season on his contract with the Spanish team and the Copa America starts on June 20 in the States.

The Italian has never coached at the international level but is one of the most decorated coaches in the modern-day game, having won four Champions Leagues and league titles in each of Europe’s top five divisions at least once.

Meanwhile, Diniz will oversee Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers from September.

“It’s a dream for anyone. It is an honour and a great pride to serve the national team. It was a call-up, especially the way it happened, in a joint effort between CBF and Fluminense. I’m convinced we have everything to take this forward and make it work.”

Diniz will coach Brazil for key World Cup qualifiers, including a home match against defending champion Argentina in November. Brazil’s first match in World Cup qualifiers will be on Sept. 7 against Bolivia on home soil.

