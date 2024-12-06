2024 CHAN: NPFL reschedules Akwa Utd vs Bendel Insurance match

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has announced a new date for the Matchday 16 fixture between Akwa United and Bendel Insurance FC, initially slated for Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

This adjustment was disclosed in a letter signed by NPFL Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

The rescheduling was necessitated by the CAF Confederation Cup match between Enyimba FC and Egypt’s Zamalek SC, which will now take place at the same venue on the originally scheduled date.

Additionally, preparations for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers have impacted the NPFL clubs, as several key players have joined the CHAN Super Eagles camp in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The championship is reserved exclusively for footballers, who play with clubs in their country’s domestic Leagues and possess standard contracts. It is scheduled to be held in February 2025 in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The team, coached by Augustine Eguavoen, is intensifying training ahead of their two-legged playoff against Ghana later this month.

The squad of 32 players includes experienced midfielder Rabiu Ali, with hopes of returning to the CHAN tournament, where Nigeria last appeared in 2018, finishing as runners-up to Morocco.

The first leg of the qualification fixture against Ghana’s Black Stars B is billed for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 22nd December.

The second leg will take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 28th December.