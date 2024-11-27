2024 carnival polo tournament gallops off Dec 4

The highly anticipated 2024 Abuja Carnival Polo Tournament is set to kick off in grand style during the first week of December, running through to the third week at its iconic venue, the Guards Polo Resort in Asokoro.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s carnival polo fiesta will be an exclusive affair, featuring only Abuja-based teams and horses in a thrilling local derby. The competition will see these teams battling fiercely for four major trophies and several subsidiary prizes, ensuring an exciting spectacle for fans.

The tournament’s centerpiece is the prestigious President’s Cup, with other coveted prizes including the FCT Minister’s Cup and the Guards Brigade Challenge Trophy. The event, spanning two weeks of intense competition, will also offer special awards for standout individuals and players who excel during the games.

Organizers, in collaboration with key stakeholders, have limited participation to Abuja-based horses and players this year as part of efforts to curb the spread of African Horse Sickness (AHS), a deadly disease affecting horses across northern Nigeria. This precaution underscores the event’s commitment to both sporting excellence and equine welfare, making the 2024 edition a unique and memorable highlight of the Abuja City Carnival.

“We have taken a final decision to make the tournament an exclusive affair for only Abuja horses and teams for this year only.” a top ranking tournament committee official confirmed over the weekend.