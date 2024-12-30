2024: A Year with Governor Abba, Kano’s Master Weaver

By Usman Bello Balarabe

A master weaver is known as someone who skillfully intertwines threads of different colors, textures, and patterns to create a beautiful and cohesive fabric.

The Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, a protégé of the Kwankwasiyya leader, Engr. Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has proven himself to be a leader who truly embodies that spirit of serving the people, thereby becoming the Kanawas’ master weaver of their Kano’s destiny.

Imagine a year that ends without celebrating and commending a leader and a true champion, one who rolls up his sleeves to help those in need; and who listens with empathy and responds with compassion. It will be a huge loss !

Imagine having a Governor, like Abba who has walked among the people, sharing in their joys and sorrows, while at the same time offering a helping hand whenever needed.

Ever since his assumption into office, Governor Abba has remained true to his promises of serving the people. He has been a champion of the marginalized, a voice for the voiceless, and especially for those who had lost faith in the system during the last eight years.

I see in him, the master weaver of Kano, one who skillfully intertwine the threads of empathy, compassion, and wisdom for his people to create a rich collection of progress and development across Kano state.

Just like a seasoned gardener, he has also cultivated a culture of listening and responsiveness, allowing the seeds of his people’s concerns to germinate into tangible solutions. No doubt, his administration’s initiatives are the blossoming flowers of this effort, fragrant with the scent of hope and positive change.

In the healthcare sector, his team has excellently performed a meticulous surgical operation, by carefully excising the tumors of inefficiency and neglect; and transplanting the organs of innovation and excellence across the rural and urban health care system in the state.

And guess what? the result is now a healthcare system that is pulsing with renewed vitality, and providing quality care to those who need it the most. Isn’t this enough reason to commend this master weaver ?

Additionally, the governor’s economic development strategies which are akin to a great master chef’s recipe for success, have equally blended the ingredients of investment, infrastructure, and human capital to create a mouth-watering feast of opportunities. These efforts have whipped up a storm of entrepreneurial activity across Kano by making businesses and industries flourish like a well-tended garden. What more can we say to this master weaver ?

What about eduction ? Governor Abba has inspired thousands of young minds to reach for the stars, through foreign and domestic scholarships; and access to free, and quality education.

It is evident that his administration’s investments in education have continue to create a fertile ground for knowledge to take root; and nurturing a new generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers from across the 44 local governments areas.

Prior to becoming a Governor, there was a time he visited a rural community, where he was moved by the plight of a young girl who had been forced to drop out of school due to poverty. Without hesitation, he offered her a scholarship, and ensuring that she could continue her education and fulfill her dreams.

Again and again, there was several instances where he came across families struggling to access healthcare due to financial constraints. He would always intervened, and provide them with the necessary support and ensuring that they received the medical attention they needed.

These are just a few examples of his commitment to serving the people at the grassroots level even prior to becoming the Governor of Kano state. Shouldn’t these be enough to commend this master weaver ?

Now, under his leadership and guidance, his administration has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at empowering marginalized communities, promoting economic growth, and improving access to education and healthcare across Kano.

One of his flagship programs, the “Economic Empowerment Program”, has provided financial support and training to thousands of entrepreneurs, enabling them to start and grow their businesses. Interestingly, this initiative has not only created jobs but also stimulated economic growth, by making Kano State one of the fastest-growing economies now in Nigeria.

In the education sector, it is evident how he has equally invested heavily in infrastructure, renovating and equipping schools with modern facilities across the 44 local government areas in the state.

While the year 2024 ends, I ask, what will Kano be like by the end of the year 2025 ? I guess it will be a city that’s vibrant, inclusive, and full of life. A city where innovation and progress go hand-in-hand with tradition and culture.

And with this master weaver, ofcourse Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the helm, you can bet that Kano will be a place where everyone can thrive because he is skillfully weaving together different threads of development, progress, and innovation to create a vibrant and prosperous future for Kano State.

As the year 2024 ends, we Kanawa hopes and prays that the legacy of this master weaver will continue to flourish through 2025 and beyond to shape the future of Kano for generations to come.

Balarabe is a Lecturer and Media Strategist. He writes from Kano and can be reach via: [email protected]